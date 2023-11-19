Menlo Park to gather data on impact of Middle Avenue traffic safety pilot project

Menlo Park's Middle Avenue pilot project is getting a mixed reaction, so commissioners at a Nov. 8 Complete Streets meeting came up with a plan to track its success and conduct outreach.

The City Council voted to remove street parking along sections of Middle Avenue in September. The pilot project aimed to increase street safety, particularly for cyclists who could be injured by a car door opening into the bike lane.

Residents complained about a perceived lack of community outreach, many of whom showed up to council meetings to say they hadn't heard about the parking removal proposal until the last few council meetings held on the topic.

Staffers said they had received several emails from people who use Middle Avenue about the pilot project, with about half positive and half negative. Many of those concerned questioned whether the project was accomplishing anything, and wondering how many cyclists benefited.

The commissioners said that they saw a community survey as an opportunity to also inform residents about Menlo Park's Vision Zero plan, which aims to reduce collision-related fatalities in the city to zero and injuries by 50% by 2040.