San Mateo County supervisors boost funding for rental assistance program

The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Nov. 14, reallocated over $2.5 million to shore up emergency financial assistance programs for people in need, and also called for reexamination of a county policy that restricts rental assistance to those who have lived in the county for at least 90-days.

Multiple supervisors said that the policy should be relaxed in the face of more demand.

"The need has increased for emergency financial assistance," said Claire Cunningham, the county's Human Services Agency director, during her request to the board.

Cunningham asked the board to approve adding just over $1 million from Measure K, the county's half-cent sales tax increase approved in 2016, into the programs, which are administered through a group of eight nonprofit service providers referred to as the county's "core providers."

Another $1.5 million specifically for rental assistance was directed to the emergency program through an appropriations transfer request from Supervisor Noelia Corzo. The funding, also from Measure K, was allocated to the county administrator's office. The rental assistance program is administered through the nonprofit organization Samaritan House for those who qualify.