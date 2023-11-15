Police say burglary rates are low in Atherton this year, and credit the town's theft-deterring tech

NEWS ALERT: Canada Road closed to all traffic today for Biden's meeting in Woodside

"Within two hours, they were IDed and one was placed under arrest," he said.

Police Chief Steve McCulley credited the ALPR system for leading to the arrest of a suspect after a man was robbed of his watch at his home on Marsh Road in 2021.

In recent years, the town began installing Flock Safety automated license plate reader cameras (ALPRs). There are 47 cameras in town, 26 of which are funded by residents rather than the town budget. According to town officials, communities using Flock ALPRs reported a reduction in package and mail theft by up to 90%.

So far there have been 17 burglaries in Atherton this year. The police department would like to keep that figure under 20 for 2023, police officials said during the meeting. The number of burglaries has dropped sharply since 2021 when there were 45 reported.

To keep the community in the know about home burglaries in town, Atherton police held what's become an annual community meeting on crime on Nov. 3. The main takeaway: burglaries haven't been eliminated in town, there have been fewer of them since new technology has debuted.

Residents also don't always turn on alarm systems because they think they're inconvenient, but they should do so if they want to prevent break-ins, police said.

Master bedrooms, where a lot of residents keep their safes and jewelry, don't often have cameras or motion sensors for privacy and convenience. This makes them easier for intruders to access, police said.

Police noted that one obstacle for preventing burglaries is that smashed windows don't usually trip alarm systems. Alarm system sensors are often attached to the window itself and set up to detect if a window or door is opened.

The last burglary reported in town was on Oct. 25 when three burglars broke a front glass door and entered a home on Ridgeview Drive.

This year, Atherton also added the Paladin Nighthawk drone to its police force, which can fly out and gather real-time information during burglaries, and also be used for missing person cases, disaster response, traffic accidents, active shooter situations and more.

In 2022, there were 252 ALPR alerts in town, a mix of stolen vehicle alerts, Amber Alerts and hits on wanted people, according to police.

The readers are able to capture more details about a vehicle than just the license plate, including the color, brand and whether its a car, truck or motorcycle. It also captures pedestrians, bicycles and animals. "These are the details we often need to take the next step in solving a case," McCulley said.

Police say burglary rates are low in Atherton this year, and credit the town's theft-deterring tech