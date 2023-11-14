3rd Thursday serves up a musical feast with 'ThanksCaring'

Each month, 3rd Thursday, a partnership between the City of Palo Alto, the Palo Alto Chamber of Commerce and local businesses and community members, brings live music to California Avenue. For the November edition, the event will have a Thanksgiving theme and also feature the work of several local nonprofits, including La Comida, Downtown Streets Team, and Peninsula Healthcare Connection. Musical acts, performing on California Avenue simultaneously, from El Camino to Park Boulevard, include El Guajiro, Red Hot & The Saltines, Yudi Raphaelsohn, The Wandering Acoustics, Mick Overman, and the School of Rock Palo Alto house band.

According to a press release, November is the first month in which the bands will be paid a stipend. “The 3rd Thursday team welcomes the community to become 3rd Thursday Groupies, by making a contribution which goes to paying our bands and promoting the event,” the release states. Attendees are encouraged to visit 414 California Ave. (where there will also be information about the featured nonprofits) to donate to the event series – and score some 3rd Thursday swag.

Nov. 16, 6-9 p.m., California Avenue, Palo Alto. 3rdthursday.fun.