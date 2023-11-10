The Almanac launches annual Holiday Fund campaign with $300K goal

The annual Almanac Holiday Fund campaign is getting underway this week with the aim of raising much-needed funds for local nonprofits that provide a safety net for families, children and adults in need on the Peninsula.

Ten diverse and well-respected local nonprofits that deliver effective services will receive the funds raised this year. The agencies are Boys & Girls Clubs of the Peninsula, Ecumenical Hunger Program, Fair Oaks Community Center, LifeMoves, Literacy Partners Menlo Park, Ravenswood Family Health Center, Second Harvest Food Bank, StarVista, St. Anthony’s Padua Dining Room and Upward Scholars. A complete list of last year’s grantees and donors are on our website, Almanacnews.com/holiday_fund.

"Each year, community members step forward to contribute to the health and well-being of our entire community through the Holiday Fund," said Bill Johnson, CEO of the Embarcadero Media Foundation. "As in years past, you can rest assured that 100% of your donation, large or small, will be directed to the local agencies for services. Embarcadero and the Silicon Valley Community Foundation absorb all of the administrative costs."

In addition, every contribution from the community will be doubled, thanks to matching grants from two additional Holiday Fund partners, the Packard and Hewlett foundations. Several family foundations and major donors also contribute matching funds anonymously.

The Menlo Park Rotary Foundation is a major Almanac Holiday Fund donor.