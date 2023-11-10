News

Police release sketch of hate crime suspect in Stanford University hit-and-run

The suspect fled the scene and the man was taken to the hospital, where he survived his injuries

by Bay City News staff

The path to Stanford University's Main Quad on June 7, 2019. Photo by Sinead Chang.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office has released more information about a hit-and-run suspect who struck a Muslim student with his vehicle on the Stanford University campus on Nov. 3.

The vehicle was described as a black Toyota SUV with a tire mounted on the rear of the vehicle and should have front passenger-side bumper damage from the collision. Courtesy Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office via Bay City News.

The collision is being investigated as a hate crime, because the suspect reportedly yelled "F--- you and your people" out the window of his vehicle after making eye contact with the man, accelerating, and striking him as he crossed the intersection of Campus Drive and Ayrshire Farm Lane.

The suspect fled the scene and the man was taken to the hospital, where he survived his injuries.

The man believed he was targeted because he was wearing a shirt that had Arabic script on it.

According to the victim, the suspect was a white, unshaven adult male in his mid-20s. He was wearing a grey top and prescription glasses. His vehicle was a black Toyota SUV with a tire mounted on the rear. Police believe this vehicle should have passenger-side bumper damage from the collision.

Authorities are also looking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who were walking near the area around that time.

Anyone who may have information helpful to this case is urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at (408) 808-4500 or call the anonymous tip line at (408) 808-4431.

Police have released a sketch of the suspect and a picture of a similar vehicle.

A sketch of the driver involved in a hit and run hate crime that occurred at Stanford University on Nov. 3, 2023. Courtesy Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office via Bay City News.

