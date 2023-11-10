News

Music, speeches and military vehicles featured at Veterans Day ceremony at Redwood City's Courthouse Square

Guest speakers include U.S. Congress member Kevin Mullin as keynote speaker, State Sen. Josh Becker, Assembly Woman Diane Papan and the Redwood City council members.

by Redwood City Pulse staff

A Veterans Day event will be held in downtown Redwood City on Nov. 11, 2023.

The American Legion Post 105 will host a Veterans Day ceremony in at Courthouse Square in Redwood City on Saturday, Nov. 11, starting at 10:30 a.m. with a pre-event offering of coffee and donuts.

The official program begins with a moment of silence at 11 a.m. to honor the end of World War I, followed by a ceremony featuring keynote speaker Congressman Kevin Mullin.

State and local officials, including State Sen. Josh Becker, Assemblywoman Diane Papan and Redwood City council members will join in paying tribute to veterans from all military branches. The Newark Wind Symphony will perform the Armed Forces Medley, and the Marine Corps League will provide free hotdogs post-ceremony.

A car show and military vehicle display on Broadway Street, along with a Toys for Tots donation bin, are also part of the day's activities. Street closures around Courthouse Square are expected, with public parking available on adjacent streets.

Courthouse Square is located at 2200 Broadway St. in downtown Redwood City. The event is open to the public. More information is online here.

