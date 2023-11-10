News

Let it pour: first wet season event to bring moderate to heavy rain next week

The National Weather Service warned residents to expect slick roads and longer than normal commutes

by Bay City News Staff

Pedestrians walk through the rain in Mitchell Park in Palo Alto on Jan. 28, 2021. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Rain is arriving to the Bay Area, and lots of it, as the region's first wet season rain event rolls in next week.

The National Weather Service said Friday, Nov. 10, that forecasters expect widespread moderate to heavy rain throughout next week in many parts of the Bay Area, with potential accumulations of up to 2 inches. They added that coastal mountains will be receiving more of the precipitation.

Light rain will start in the North Bay on Monday, Nov. 13, and may linger through Saturday next week, but the core of the event will be Tuesday through Friday, the weather service said.

While the exact timing and amount are still subject to change, forecasters said it is increasingly likely that daily rain totals will exceed an inch across most of the Bay Area and Central Coast throughout next week.

The weather service warned residents and motorists to expect slick roads and longer than normal commutes as ponding of water on roadways becomes a road hazard due to the rains.

