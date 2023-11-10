Former community college district chancellor Ron Galatolo facing new felony charges for embezzlement, theft of public funds

Former San Mateo County Community College District Chancellor Ron Galatolo's case continued as prosecutors added two new felony charges -- theft of public funds and embezzlement.

Galatolo, who served as chancellor from 2001 until 2021, including two years as "chancellor emeritus," now faces a total of 23 charges. He was fired after his arrest at San Francisco International Airport in April 2022.

The new charges filed Wednesday, Nov. 8, are based on allegations that Galatolo improperly used community college district funds to pay for his private attorney, San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said.

The case has moved at a slow pace partially due to a dispute over the admission of electronic evidence, which tied into the new charges.

"The allegations are based on emails between Mr. Galatolo and his attorney. It took many months to resolve the issue of our access to these emails (whether they were protected by the attorney-client privilege or whether we get access to the emails), as we contend they are evidence of criminal activity," Wagstaffe added.