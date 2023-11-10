Atherton police: Crash closes El Camino between Wilburn Avenue, Lloyden Drive and Almendral Avenue

UPDATE: As of 10:15 a.m., Atherton police say the roadway is now expected to reopened at 4 p.m.

A driver who fell asleep at the wheel crashed into a utility pole in the early morning hours of Friday, Nov. 10, knocking out power and causing the closure of traffic in both directions on El Camino Real between Wilburn Avenue, Lloyden Drive and Almendral Avenue in Atherton, according to a town news bulletin.

As of 10:15 a.m., Atherton police say the roadway is expected to reopened at 4 p.m.

The collision caused a "major" AT&T fiber optic communications cable to fall across all lanes of El Camino Real around 2 a.m., said Police Chief Steve McCulley in an email. Some 354 PG&E customers in Atherton were without power as of 9:41 a.m., according to PG&E's outage maps. Power is expected to be restored at 7 p.m.

"We had trouble in getting AT&T technicians to respond," he said. "AT&T recently contacted us and advised they will be arriving on scene shortly."