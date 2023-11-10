News

Atherton police: Crash closes El Camino between Wilburn Avenue, Lloyden Drive and Almendral Avenue

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Fri, Nov 10, 2023, 9:55 am 0
Updated: Fri, Nov 10, 2023, 10:39 am
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A car crash caused a power outage and traffic closure along El Camino Real in Atherton on Nov. 10, 2023. Screenshot via PG&E website.

UPDATE: As of 10:15 a.m., Atherton police say the roadway is now expected to reopened at 4 p.m.

A driver who fell asleep at the wheel crashed into a utility pole in the early morning hours of Friday, Nov. 10, knocking out power and causing the closure of traffic in both directions on El Camino Real between Wilburn Avenue, Lloyden Drive and Almendral Avenue in Atherton, according to a town news bulletin.

As of 10:15 a.m., Atherton police say the roadway is expected to reopened at 4 p.m.

The collision caused a "major" AT&T fiber optic communications cable to fall across all lanes of El Camino Real around 2 a.m., said Police Chief Steve McCulley in an email. Some 354 PG&E customers in Atherton were without power as of 9:41 a.m., according to PG&E's outage maps. Power is expected to be restored at 7 p.m.

"We had trouble in getting AT&T technicians to respond," he said. "AT&T recently contacted us and advised they will be arriving on scene shortly."

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Police say no one was injured in the incident.

At 8:12 a.m., McCulley told The Almanac it was hoped that El Camino could be reopened by around 10 a.m. but that timeline was extended by another eight hours.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Angela Swartz
 
Angela Swartz joined The Almanac in 2018 and covers education and small towns. She has a background covering education, city politics and business. Read more >>

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Atherton police: Crash closes El Camino between Wilburn Avenue, Lloyden Drive and Almendral Avenue

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Fri, Nov 10, 2023, 9:55 am
Updated: Fri, Nov 10, 2023, 10:39 am

UPDATE: As of 10:15 a.m., Atherton police say the roadway is now expected to reopened at 4 p.m.

A driver who fell asleep at the wheel crashed into a utility pole in the early morning hours of Friday, Nov. 10, knocking out power and causing the closure of traffic in both directions on El Camino Real between Wilburn Avenue, Lloyden Drive and Almendral Avenue in Atherton, according to a town news bulletin.

As of 10:15 a.m., Atherton police say the roadway is expected to reopened at 4 p.m.

The collision caused a "major" AT&T fiber optic communications cable to fall across all lanes of El Camino Real around 2 a.m., said Police Chief Steve McCulley in an email. Some 354 PG&E customers in Atherton were without power as of 9:41 a.m., according to PG&E's outage maps. Power is expected to be restored at 7 p.m.

"We had trouble in getting AT&T technicians to respond," he said. "AT&T recently contacted us and advised they will be arriving on scene shortly."

Police say no one was injured in the incident.

At 8:12 a.m., McCulley told The Almanac it was hoped that El Camino could be reopened by around 10 a.m. but that timeline was extended by another eight hours.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.