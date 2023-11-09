Portola Valley school district celebrates completion of $49.5 million building projects

Nearly five years after passing a $49.5 million bond measure to build new facilities and modernize existing ones in the Portola Valley Elementary School District (PVSD), the project is complete.

Community members celebrated the milestone with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and celebration on Oct. 20 at each of the district's two schools, Ormondale and Corte Madera.

"As we embark on this exciting new chapter, I look forward to witnessing the positive impact these state-of-the-art spaces will have on the educational journey of our students," Superintendent Roberta Zarea told attendees, according to a press release. "The opportunities that lie ahead are infinite, and I am confident that these facilities will empower our students to thrive academically and personally."

District voters approved Measure Z in 2018 to fund the construction of classroom buildings, facilities and grounds. A mix of sources — the district's general fund, state funding and Measure Z — financed the projects, which began in 2019.

District officials said that the project included upgraded energy-efficient systems that will reduce PVSD's environmental footprint.