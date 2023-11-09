News

Headlight out? New San Mateo County Sheriff's program gives drivers vouchers, not tickets

At traffic stops, deputies can hand out repair vouchers to get broken lights fixed for free

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Nov 9, 2023, 11:33 am 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office launched a new program on Tuesday, Nov. 7, that will give vouchers rather than citations to drivers who are pulled over for a broken taillight, burned-out headlight or non-functioning flasher or brake light.

The Lights On! Program, a partnership between the sheriff's office and Lights On!, a national program under the MicroGrants nonprofit organization, is designed to ease the economic burden on low-income drivers who might not be able to afford to fix their vehicle's lights, improve road safety, and build trust between communities and law enforcement, Sheriff Christina Corpus said during a Nov. 7 press conference in Redwood City.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is the first agency in the San Francisco Bay Area to partner with Lights On!

The vouchers are not available on-demand and are only available during a traffic stop; the deputy supplies the voucher at their own discretion. It covers up to $250 in repair costs at auto-repair shops that accept the vouchers. Light’s On! reimburses the auto shop for the repairs, she said. Currently, the program in San Mateo County works with two repair shops in Redwood City, one in Millbrae and one in Half Moon Bay, but more shops can participate if they contact her office, she said. Motorists who have received a voucher can also find a repair shop online at the Lights On! Website.

Veronica Escamez, founder of the nonprofit Casa Circulo Cultural in the unincorporated Fair Oaks area of Redwood City, said the program will help lift a chronic burden from the community.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

"This is going to be a huge help. People are afraid if they are stopped they will have problems with immigration if they have a police citation. With the vouchers, they will for sure go and fix things and it will help their families. I think it's a very good thing to come from the sheriff's office to the community," she said.

Corpus said the program changes the routine traffic stop.

“The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is committed to finding meaningful ways to have positive interactions with those we serve. Lights On! is an innovative approach to demonstrating compassion and understanding for those who may need assistance to fix a minor vehicle code violation. This program is a win for all – it creates safer streets and encourages positive relationships between law enforcement and the public,” she said.

Interest in this issue for Corpus goes back to when she was a deputy. During traffic stops, she often met drivers who had no money for repairs, or the choice was between getting the broken light fixed or paying for rent or other necessities, she said. Instead of writing a citation, she would try to get them to fix the problem.

When Corpus learned about Lights On! early this year, she was excited. The program offered a fix to a problem she had seen for years, she said. "I truly believe we can become part of the solution and not part of the problem."

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Sherman Patterson, Lights On! vice president, said having to pay a citation and get a light fixed can create an economic burden for families needing to choose between a repair and buying groceries. It can also create a downward economic spiral, leading to multiple tickets, confrontations with law enforcement, and vehicle impoundment. The program aims to disrupt that spiral and build goodwill with law enforcement.

Based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Lights On! is working with National Football League teams Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots and San Diego Padres and corporations to fund the program. Nearly 11,000 motorists have redeemed vouchers in 21 states in six years. The program has 166 law-enforcement partners, he said.

Costs for the vouchers from the sheriff's office will initially come from the department's savings and from Lights On! Corpus said she plans to budget for the program annually.

Sue Dremann
 
Sue Dremann is a veteran journalist who joined the Palo Alto Weekly in 2001. She is a breaking news and general assignment reporter who also covers the regional environmental, health and crime beats. Read more >>

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important law enforcement news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Headlight out? New San Mateo County Sheriff's program gives drivers vouchers, not tickets

At traffic stops, deputies can hand out repair vouchers to get broken lights fixed for free

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Nov 9, 2023, 11:33 am

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office launched a new program on Tuesday, Nov. 7, that will give vouchers rather than citations to drivers who are pulled over for a broken taillight, burned-out headlight or non-functioning flasher or brake light.

The Lights On! Program, a partnership between the sheriff's office and Lights On!, a national program under the MicroGrants nonprofit organization, is designed to ease the economic burden on low-income drivers who might not be able to afford to fix their vehicle's lights, improve road safety, and build trust between communities and law enforcement, Sheriff Christina Corpus said during a Nov. 7 press conference in Redwood City.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is the first agency in the San Francisco Bay Area to partner with Lights On!

The vouchers are not available on-demand and are only available during a traffic stop; the deputy supplies the voucher at their own discretion. It covers up to $250 in repair costs at auto-repair shops that accept the vouchers. Light’s On! reimburses the auto shop for the repairs, she said. Currently, the program in San Mateo County works with two repair shops in Redwood City, one in Millbrae and one in Half Moon Bay, but more shops can participate if they contact her office, she said. Motorists who have received a voucher can also find a repair shop online at the Lights On! Website.

Veronica Escamez, founder of the nonprofit Casa Circulo Cultural in the unincorporated Fair Oaks area of Redwood City, said the program will help lift a chronic burden from the community.

"This is going to be a huge help. People are afraid if they are stopped they will have problems with immigration if they have a police citation. With the vouchers, they will for sure go and fix things and it will help their families. I think it's a very good thing to come from the sheriff's office to the community," she said.

Corpus said the program changes the routine traffic stop.

“The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is committed to finding meaningful ways to have positive interactions with those we serve. Lights On! is an innovative approach to demonstrating compassion and understanding for those who may need assistance to fix a minor vehicle code violation. This program is a win for all – it creates safer streets and encourages positive relationships between law enforcement and the public,” she said.

Interest in this issue for Corpus goes back to when she was a deputy. During traffic stops, she often met drivers who had no money for repairs, or the choice was between getting the broken light fixed or paying for rent or other necessities, she said. Instead of writing a citation, she would try to get them to fix the problem.

When Corpus learned about Lights On! early this year, she was excited. The program offered a fix to a problem she had seen for years, she said. "I truly believe we can become part of the solution and not part of the problem."

Sherman Patterson, Lights On! vice president, said having to pay a citation and get a light fixed can create an economic burden for families needing to choose between a repair and buying groceries. It can also create a downward economic spiral, leading to multiple tickets, confrontations with law enforcement, and vehicle impoundment. The program aims to disrupt that spiral and build goodwill with law enforcement.

Based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Lights On! is working with National Football League teams Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots and San Diego Padres and corporations to fund the program. Nearly 11,000 motorists have redeemed vouchers in 21 states in six years. The program has 166 law-enforcement partners, he said.

Costs for the vouchers from the sheriff's office will initially come from the department's savings and from Lights On! Corpus said she plans to budget for the program annually.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.