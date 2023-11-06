Community briefs: Housing element workshop, Meta's community market and free Ride Plus trips extended

Questions can be submitted ahead of time by emailing council@ci.atherton.ca.us with the subject line “Housing Q&A” or can be asked live via the Q&A feature during the webinar.

To join via Zoom, go to us02web.zoom.us/j/89234674328, or join by phone by dialing 669-444-9171 and using the webinar ID: 892 3467 4328.

A general housing element update is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 8, followed by a workshop on objective design standards on Monday, Nov. 13. Both will start at 6 p.m. and take place virtually.

This month, the town of Atherton is hosting two community workshops related to its housing element, the state-mandated document outlining how the town will accommodate new housing development over the next eight years.

Rides will be free until Dec. 31, at which point one-way fares will be the same as bus tickets: $2.25 for those paying with cash and $2.05 with Clipper. Eligible discount fares will be $1.10 for cash and $1 with Clipper.

Ride Plus launched in June and its microtransit vans now makes nearly 2,800 trips a month. Rides must begin and end within the service areas, but passengers can use Ride Plus to transfer to connecting SamTrans routes.

Ride Plus, a ride-share service operating in Menlo Park's Belle Haven neighborhood and East Palo Alto, as well as Half Moon Bay, is extending its free promotional rides through the end of the year.

Meta’s Community Mobile Market began operations in 2016 at 415 Ivy Drive in Menlo Park with the goal of bringing fresh and organic produce, protein essentials and flowers to the Belle Haven neighborhood and East Palo Alto, according to the organization’s website .

Meta announced that its mobile market ceased operations Oct. 29, saying it will transfer the program to a “scaled back” model but did not give any specifics as to what that might look like.

The write-in will take place at the Menlo Park Library at 800 Alma Street on Tuesday, Nov. 7, from 6-7 p.m.

NaNoWriMo challenges participants to write a 50,000-word novel in the month of November, and the Menlo Park Library hopes to help with a night of writing sprints, prompts and discussions to get the ink flowing.

National Novel Writing Month, or NaNoWriMo, kicked off on Nov. 1, but local writers can come together at the Menlo Park Library for write-in on Nov. 7.

At the event, Hale will share her insights on running for elected office so that attendees can understand what campaigning is like. It starts at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 14 at the Redwood City Veterans Memorial Senior Center at 1455 Madison Ave. Event Coordinator Susannah Hill can be reached via email at covpprogram@lwvssmc.org for more information.

The League of Women Voters of South San Mateo County is hosting "An Evening with Giselle Hale" on Tuesday, Nov. 14. Hale is the former mayor of Redwood City and ran a campaign for State Assembly in the last election. Hale spoke out about her experience with negative ads while running for Assembly and the effect it had on her family.

The committee is seeking a member of the public from Santa Clara County and a representative of a bicycle advocacy group from San Mateo County to join the committee of nine volunteer members. Applications are due by Thursday, Nov. 30, and can be found at caltrain.com/batac or calling 650-508-6391. The group meets every other month at 5:45 p.m. via Zoom.

Caltrain is seeking two transit users to apply to be members of its Bicycle & Active Transportation Advisory Committee (BATAC), which serves to aid residents who use "active transportation," such as walking or bicycling, to access Caltrain.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews , Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Community briefs: Housing element workshop, Meta's community market and free Ride Plus trips extended