Letters to the editor: Honors classes, home electrification, gender equality and Menlo Park's train station

I'm a concerned parent within the Sequoia Union High School District, and in recent months, I've been actively advocating for the reinstatement of honors classes at Menlo-Atherton High School. The decision to discontinue these classes was made without the knowledge and approval of the SUHSD board and without due consideration for the needs of the entire student body. An appeal, bearing over 860 signatures, primarily from parents and students, has been submitted to the board, urging the reinstatement of honors classes.

The depot is in need of some TLC. One would think that because of the new businesses and buildings in the immediate area, the depot should stand out as a gateway to Menlo Park, not as an embarrassment to Menlo Park.

The other day I stopped by Philz for a cup of coffee but could not help but notice the condition of the Menlo Park Train Depot, a California Historical Landmark. It is also the oldest railroad station still in use in California, has history and character dating back to 1867. Yet it is slowly deteriorating and becoming an eyesore.

I was glad to see your Oct. 20 article (Menlo Park to focus funds on Belle Haven for home electrification retrofits) saying that the Belle Haven area may receive state funding for electrification retrofits. Without funding, lower-income homeowners are likely to find that replacing natural gas appliances is too expensive. And yet these homeowners will also need to go electric if Menlo Park has any chance of meeting their goal of electrifying 95% of existing buildings by 2030.

The reinstatement of advanced classes in high schools is not exclusively about enriching an "elite" few; it's an essential step toward constructing an inclusive educational system that acknowledges and nurtures the unique needs and potential of every student, fostering a high quality and inspiring educational environment.

Menlo-Atherton High School's decision to limit learning opportunities by placing all students in the same classes presents a significant challenge. The crux of the issue stems from the vast range of abilities among incoming ninth grade students. Conflating these diverse needs within a single class does a disservice to all students. Menlo-Atherton High School may not be fully recognizing that, by discontinuing honors classes in an effort to address equity/belonging/achievement gap, they inadvertently undermine socio-economically disadvantaged students. All students, regardless of their backgrounds, deserve access to challenging academic opportunities that fuel their intellectual curiosity.

I am disgusted at recent preachings of both the Catholic Church and other Christian churches. Specifically, I refer to the letter to Catholics from Bishops Cordelone and Barber which explicitly opposes gender equality. Their letter complains that gender equality promotes "a notion of gender identity which is left to the choice of the individual."

We very much need a jump start with the funding available from the California Energy Commission. Please urge the Menlo Park City Council to take advantage of this grant opportunity.

The intrinsic costs of providing heat pumps and other electrical appliances to the public are not much higher than for natural gas appliances. But the volume of sales is too low compared to gas appliances. And in general, HVAC contractors are not yet set up to install electric appliances as readily as gas appliances. Rebates from the Inflation Reduction Act are not yet available for retrofits.

Think about that. Who would ever, in our culture, "choose" to be gay or transgender when being so brings down upon them so much hate and discrimination, particularly from the churches and church-people?

Letters to the editor: Honors classes, home electrification, gender equality and Menlo Park's train station