Arab Muslim student at Stanford injured in hit-and-run, which is being probed as a potential hate crime

A hit-and-run incident on the Stanford University campus on Friday, Nov. 3 that injured a pedestrian is being investigated as a potential hate crime against the victim, an Arab Muslim student at Stanford.
The car, described as a black Toyota 4Runner, struck the student at Campus Drive and Ayrshire Farm Lane, near Bowdoin Lane, just before 2 p.m., according to a Department of Public Safety press release posted on the Stanford University website.
The victim reported that the driver made eye contact, accelerated and struck the pedestrian, and then drove away while shouting “f--- you and your people.” The victim's injuries are not life-threatening, according to the press release.
The driver was a white male in his mid 20s, with short, dirty-blond hair and a short beard, wearing a gray shirt and round-framed eyeglasses, the victim told police.
The student further described the car as being model year 2015 or newer, with an exposed tire mounted to the rear center and a Toyota logo in the center of the wheel. The white California license plate had the letters M and J, with M possibly being the first letter and J in the middle, the student told police.
This California Highway Patrol is investigating, as it has jurisdiction over all injury traffic incidents on campus. Based on the circumstances reported by the victim, the CHP is considering the incident as a potential hate crime.
A student sit-in urging the administration to issue a statement condemning Israel's siege of Gaza and petitioning for the school to provide Palestinian students with resources has been ongoing since Oct. 20. Students at the sit-in have reported that Palestinian and Muslim students on campus have been subjected to harassment in recent weeks.
According to the Department of Public Safety, "Stanford is continuing to work to provide a safe and secure campus environment in the context of heightened tensions related to the events in Israel and Gaza. This includes additional security that has been deployed at key locations on campus."
The CHP and Stanford Department of Public Safety are asking that any witnesses to the hit-and-run incident share with law enforcement any information they have. The CHP can be reached at 650-779-2700 and the Stanford Department of Public Safety at 650-329-2413.
