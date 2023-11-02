Caltrans: Repaving work on Dumbarton Bridge wraps up ahead of schedule

Repaving work on the eastbound lanes of the Dumbarton Bridge wrapped up two days early, according to Caltrans.

The work was scheduled to happen during the overnight hours from Monday, Oct. 30, through Friday, Nov. 3, this week and resulted in complete closures of the eastbound lanes from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. while crews were on the bridge.

Since the work was completed early, the lanes will reopen to nighttime traffic Thursday and Friday, two days ahead of schedule, Caltrans officials said.

The bridge is part of state Highway 84 and spans the San Francisco Bay between Menlo Park in San Mateo County and Fremont in Alameda County.