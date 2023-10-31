Halloween Hoopla brings costumed crowds to downtown Menlo Park

Downtown Menlo Park was crawling with superheroes and monsters, flowers, fairies and fiends as the city's annual Halloween Hoopla event took over Santa Cruz Avenue and Fremont Park Saturday, Oct. 28.

Serenaded by the combined forces of La Entrada and Hillview middle schools' bands, costumed kids and their adoring parents marched from the Cheeky Monkey toy store parking lot to the park for games and entertainment.