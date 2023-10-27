Qualia Contemporary Art to move into former Pace Gallery space

Qualia Contemporary Art has found a big way to celebrate its third anniversary: the downtown Palo Alto gallery is moving to a larger space. But visitors won't have to go far to check out its new digs: the contemporary gallery is relocating just three blocks away from its current spot at 328 University Ave. into the space vacated by Pace Gallery just over a year ago.

The gallery announced on Tuesday in a press release that it's moving to Pace's former location, a 3,200-square-foot space on the ground floor of The Cardinal Hotel at 229 Hamilton Ave. The move will increase Qualia's exhibition space by 700 square feet — and it also happens to coincide with the gallery's third anniversary of opening its doors.

“Three years since the gallery’s founding, we’re delighted to deepen our Palo Alto roots with our move to the new gallery space, to raise the profile of our artists, and to serve our community as a platform for critical dialogues on contemporary art," DaciaXu, Qualia's executive director and co-founder, said in the press release.

The public will get to see the space for themselves on Nov. 11, when Qualia opens its first show at the new location, the two-woman exhibition "Chu Chu + Gail Skudera: The Edge of Days."

The show "highlights the gallery's commitment to presenting innovative work from both Bay Area and internationally based artists," according to the release.