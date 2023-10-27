Local residents who have died recently: Eliza Grover, Elizabeth Ferandin, Virginia Garz and Mary-Nelson Campbell Hoonrstra.

News

by Embarcadero Media staff

Uploaded: Fri, Oct 27, 2023, 2:28 pm
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Local residents who have died recently include:

Eliza Lynore Banchoff Grover, 24, who grew up in Menlo Park, spent a pivotal year living in Oaxaca, Mexico with her family, played Division 1 NCAA volleyball at Brown University and was studying to become a doctor at Goucher College in Towson, Maryland when she was struck and killed by a car on Oct. 7.

Virginia Garz, 92, who was born in Wisconsin but spent most of her adult life in California, including 30 years in Palo Alto, where she and her husband raised their five children, on Oct. 10.

Mary-Nelson Coleman Campbell Hoornstra, 92, who met both her future husbands while teaching at the Episcopal Cathedral Church of St. Paul in Detroit, served as a clergy wife and worked at Stanford University Medical Center's public relations department, attended the rally in Washington, D.C. for passage of the Civil Rights Act in 1964 and argued for her denomination’s acceptance of same-sex marriages within her parish, on Oct. 13.

Elizabeth Jane Tyson Ferandin, 88, a longtime Palo Alto resident and Stanford University employee for 25 years who met her future husband when he crashed a party in 1957, and volunteered as a coach, room mother and PTA president while raising her children, on Aug. 29.

To read the full obituaries, leave remembrances and post photos, go to Lasting Memories at AlmanacNews.com/Obituaries.

