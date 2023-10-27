Discrimination claim filed against administrators over arrest of Menlo-Atherton High student in April

An adverse learning environment for minority children with special needs in the Sequoia Union High School District allegedly contributed to an escalation of events that culminated in a Menlo-Atherton High student being forcefully restrained and injured by police in April.
In a claim filed against the district on Wednesday, Oct. 25, San Francisco-based law firm Special Education Collaboration Project makes that and other allegations on behalf of the M-A student. Students' videos of the arrest circulated widely online, and the case spawned youth-led protests against police misconduct and grabbed headlines.
“This young man has not been educated for many, many years, and much of that amounts to disability discrimination,” said Evan Goldsen, the firm’s co-founder. “We're also raising claims for discrimination on the basis of race.”
Attempts to obtain comment from the district and its Board of Trustees were not immediately successful.
The claim names the student only as “K.C.” because he is a minor but describes him as an African American youth with the disabilities of emotional disturbance and speech-and-language impairment.
“At the age of 7, K.C. witnessed the shooting of his mother and uncle,” the claim says. “K.C.’s uncle died as a result of the shooting, and his mother survived. K.C. was traumatized by this event, and the negative impact would exacerbate challenges he encountered throughout his educational career.”
The claim points out that the district gave K.C. an individualized education plan (IEP), a personalized roadmap laying out the special-education instruction, resources and services to help a student with a disability thrive in school. Part of K.C.’s IEP placed him in M-A’s Successful Transition Achieved with Responsive Support (STARS) program, which provides academic, behavioral and other support to special-needs students.
However, if Sequoia Union had “fostered a non-hostile learning environment for K.C. and other Black and Brown students with disabilities, utilized positive behavior-intervention strategies consistently and applied trauma-informed de-escalation strategies on April 28, 2023, K.C. would not have been violently assaulted by Atherton police in front of his high school and peers or facing criminal charges,” the claim contends.
On that day, as shown by bystander videos, Atherton police pinned and arrested K.C. at a bus stop across from the M-A campus.
Police previously reported that they were dispatched to the scene after receiving a call about a student pushing a school administrator against a wall and yelling homophobic slurs at him.
The student also tried to push the administrator’s glasses off his face and spat on him, police said. When officers arrived, police said the student walked away from them and resisted.
In the days leading up to the arrest, the claim says, K.C. and his friends were playing a game at M-A using “water toys,” which school staff confiscated. K.C.’s friends eventually were able to get their toys back, so he went to the school’s main office to pick his up.
But as the school secretary was about to hand the toy to him, the claim says, then-Vice Principal Stephen Emmi “physically blocked K.C.” from retrieving it. This caused K.C. to bump into Emmi, the claim says.
“Mr. Emmi was confrontational with K.C. and repeatedly told him that he cannot have his ‘water toy’ back as K.C. grew more and more emotionally distressed,” the claim says. In this highly agitated state, K.C. shouted at Emmi to return his toy as it was unfair given that others had gotten theirs back.
During this confrontation, the claim says, Emmi used his cell phone to surreptitiously record the boy without the youth’s consent.
As staff called police, the claim says, K.C. walked out the office and to the bus stop, where officers approached him and his friends.
When officers “grabbed K.C.’s shoulder,” the claim says, the boy told them not to touch him “while raising his hands and backing away. K.C. does have sensory sensitivities associated with his disabilities that are heightened when in an emotionally dysregulated state.”
However, an officer “slammed K.C. into the ground,” the claim says. “K.C. had recently undergone surgery on a hernia, and the force of his body slamming to the ground caused him significant pain and discomfort.”
The whole ordeal caused K.C. considerable physical, emotional and other injuries -- including stomach and back pain, scrapes, damage to his reputation, lost educational opportunities and removal from the school, the claim says.
Among the system failures, the claim says, the district denied K.C.’s IEP team “the opportunity to discuss how the lack of training for its staff in positive-behavior intervention and appropriate de-escalation strategies led to the April 28 incident in the main office.”
The claim also argues that the district should have explored “remedial measures” by the school to head off a similar situation in the future.
Instead, the claim says, the district “offered K.C. an alternative school placement in the STARS satellite program that is housed at a district office. The STARS satellite program is isolated from the general student population with a disproportionate amount of Black and Brown students who (the district) has identified as having serious mental-health and behavioral needs.”
Furthermore, the claim maintains that the district was dismayed by the outside attention K.C.’s case brought. Because of this, the claim alleges, “internal efforts were carried out to besmirch K.C.’s reputation by sending the message that he is an extremely behavioral Black student with a serious mental-health condition who cannot control his behavior.”
An example of this besmirching tactic is Emmi’s surreptitious cell-phone video of K.C. being shown to the district board, the claim says, while the boy’s mother and legal team have yet to receive a copy.
Goldsen asserted that the issues detailed in the claim are a districtwide problem. “Look, from my perspective, it's pervasive, and it extends far beyond just K.C. alone,” he said. “I think it's all similarly situated students in that district.”
His firm is investigating other potential cases in the district, he said. “We're just trying to see how big that pool is.”
Defendants named in the claim include Emmi, M-A Vice Principal Nick Muys, Principal Karl Losekoot and district Superintendent Crystal Leach.
If the district rejects the claim as anticipated, Goldsen said, his firm can proceed to file a lawsuit in state or federal court.
The claim is the second such legal filing to follow K.C.’s arrest. The other was filed against Atherton in June by the Oakland-based practice of well-known civil-rights lawyer John Burris, alleging that officers’ use of unnecessary force caused substantial injuries to K.C. In August, Atherton denied that claim.
In the wake of K.C.’s arrest, M-A students launched several protests, speaking out against police brutality and calling for de-escalation training on campus. Their efforts brought widespread media coverage to K.C.’s case.
Meanwhile, K.C. is being homeschooled. “He has not been able to return to school because of his safety and welfare,” an investigator for the boy’s legal team said. “We're fighting for him, and the district's not cooperating. We want him to be placed in a place where he can get a fair, objective and healthy education.”
Comments
Atherton: West Atherton
7 hours ago
It’s an absolute waste of tax payers money to be for an administration and police department who will go at all lengths to cover up such corruption and violate children let alone citizens rights . Many if not all should be fired and they should pay the bill for what they’ve done to this student let alone more victims. They are not above the law!!!
another community
7 hours ago
So his advocates admit KC has an “emotional disturbance”, or more specifically is emotionally disturbed, but they pretend it didn’t greatly contribute to and make worse all that happened that day.
What earlier steps did KC’s family or other advocates take to improve his situation at M-A? Why not move him to a more suitable school?
Oh, and how is the original victim in the situation, the school administrator, faring? Is he still at M-A?
another community
7 hours ago
This will never end up in court. An administrator was shoved, hit, spat on, and called homophobic slurs and the student is suing HIM?! I would like to know what is being done for this administrator, are we talking more openly about homophobia to the students as a result of this? The cops should have been and were called, I don't care what skin color the student has, that is standard procedure for when you feel that there is a situation where someone is being physically harmed or threatened and feel unsure of your own safety. This article also makes it seem that being "emotionally disturbed" advocates for violence and ignoring the law.
Woodside: other
6 hours ago
Today's world. The bad guy is the victim. Unfortunately, that sells here in California.
Menlo-Atherton High School
4 hours ago
It’s beyond belief that these comments come without facts and known evidence . For people to comment on non facts is showing why this administration and police can let the folks of menlo pay and hopefully it goes to truths. Let’s go to court and show how bad the system in place
Children matter let alone so do minorities
So for all you who think it’s okay to hurt a minority child your wrong and lives matter
Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
3 hours ago
I watched the video and read about when this happened. The school bent over backwards to protect and look after this disturbed student. I hope the school and district with vigorously contest the suit, feels like some lawyers hustling to intimidate the school district and its employees into coughing up a settlement. I hope they don't. The school employees and police were doing their jobs that day, to protect the learning environment. They took his squirt gun and he was upset about it?? Oh boo hoo. I don't think race had anything to do with it. Just a disruptive kid who was unaccustomed to being held accountable for his behavior.
Menlo Park: other
1 hour ago
DM:
Are you saying the young man didn't assault the administrator? Are you saying he cooperated with the police? What color is the sky in your world?
Menlo Park: Park Forest
35 minutes ago
The beauty of a law suit and a trial is that the facts will prevail. However this is an expensive way to confirm what is already known - the young man was the perpetrator, not the victim.