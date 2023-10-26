San Mateo County coroner identifies two inmates found dead at Maguire jail

Two men jailed at Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City who were found dead in separate instances a day apart were identified Wednesday, Oct. 25, by the San Mateo County Coroner's Office as Peter Edward McLaughlin, a 64-year-old Pacifica resident, and Ronald Simmons, 34, of San Bruno.

McLaughlin was found dead in his cell early Friday morning, Oct. 20. He was discovered during an hourly check, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

An initial statement from the Sheriff's Office said McLaughlin likely died from natural causes but an investigation into the death is ongoing. A coroner's report on the cause of death could take up to 12 weeks to complete, according to the coroner's office.

Simmons was found unresponsive the next day on Saturday, Oct. 21, in another cell in the jail's behavioral health unit, where he was housed alone, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Despite life-saving measures, Simmons was unable to be revived. His death is initially believed to be a suicide and remains under investigation by the county coroner's office.