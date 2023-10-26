Police: Three burglars break into Atherton home Wednesday evening

Three burglars broke a front glass door and entered a home on Ridgeview Drive in Atherton on Wednesday, Oct. 25, police said.

The break-on occurred at approximately 7:15 p.m. in the first block of Ridgeview, according to a statement put out by the Atherton Police Department on Oct. 26. The incident is under investigation and police said they would not release any further information at this time.

Anyone who lives around Ridgeview Drive is asked to check surveillance video and report any possible leads to the Atherton Police Department by calling 650-688-6500.

Police reminded Atherton residents that home alarm systems can be monitored for free by Atherton Police Dispatch Center, and that a "Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design" (CPTED) review of homes by a specially trained officer is available by calling the department at 650-688-6500.