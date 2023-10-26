Grim accident data raises the stakes for Menlo Park's Vision Zero traffic safety plan

Menlo Park is one of the worst cities of its size when it comes collisions that kill or injure bicyclists, according to the state. City officials are hoping the Vision Zero Action Plan will eliminate crash-related fatalities.
The Vision Zero Action plan outlines policy, analysis and street safety regulations that aim to eliminate collision-related fatalities and reduce non-fatal collisions by 50% by 2030. City staffers reported at the Oct. 24 City Council meeting that they identified the 20% of Menlo Park streets where 90% of collisions with serious injuries and fatalities have occurred. The list includes El Camino Real, Bayfront Expressway, Willow Road, Ravenswood Avenue and Middle Avenue.
The most recent crash data from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) is from 2020, when the city ranked sixth worst out of 91 similar-sized California cities in bicycling collisions where the cyclist was injured or killed, and the third worst for cyclists under age 15. The OTS reported that Menlo Park had a total of 88 crashes resulting in injury or death in 2020, the 13th highest among comparable cities.
The Menlo Park Complete Streets Commission weighed in on the Vision Zero plan on Aug. 24, recommending implementation steps to the City Council. Commissioner Ross Silverstein called out the intersection of Middlefield Road and Woodland Avenue by Willow Market.
“It is the worst intersection that I've seen in the entire city, where you have two lanes one way, and you have left turns, and you have a blind intersection, and you have people trying to cross, but there's no crosswalk,” Silverstein said. “It's bad for cars, it's impossible for bikers, and if it can't be improved, it should be abolished.”
The commission recommended utilizing roundabouts to make intersections safer and conducting outreach to middle and high schoolers. According to the staff report, only 5% of Menlo Park intersections have traffic signals but 40% of the city's serious injuries and fatalities happen at those locations.
“This is obviously something that is really important,” Assistant Public Works Director Hugh Louch said at the meeting. “We talk a lot about safety as the most important thing that we do, and this is a way to kind of make that real.”
One planned change from the Vision Zero Action Plan is for city staff to set speed limits that take into account the human body’s ability to tolerate a crash force rather than basing it on historic driver behavior.
The Vision Zero Action Plan will come to the Menlo Park City Council for a study session on Nov. 7.
Comments
Registered user
Menlo Park: Allied Arts/Stanford Park
on Oct 26, 2023 at 12:34 pm
Registered user
on Oct 26, 2023 at 12:34 pm
I can visualize the offenders on Menlo Park's streets, in their expensive SUVs (mostly) upon being informed that their driving habits are grossly unsafe, scoffing and telling their interlocutor to get a life. As if they have one themselves, imprisoned as they appear to be by disrespect and mediocrity.
What bike riders experience every day in Menlo Park has driven me off most streets in this city. I stick to bike paths and winding routes that rigorously avoid thoroughfares.
The offending drivers here -- and they are a minority albeit a dangerous minority -- need the instructional equivalent of a hard slap.
Registered user
Menlo Park: Allied Arts/Stanford Park
23 hours ago
Registered user
23 hours ago
The answer is not to banish bikes to bike paths. The answer is to design safer streets and intersections, and to increase traffic law enforcement.
Too many motorists in MP think they own the road exclusively.
Registered user
Menlo Park: The Willows
22 hours ago
Registered user
22 hours ago
This has been an ignored problem for decades at this point. Specifically those areas mentioned east of Middlefield with it only getting worse with each passing year and with much needed yet overbuilt density housing it’s zero bike safety improvements to an already known dangerous routes. The only routes to take. Talk is cheap. I’ll believe when I see it.
Registered user
Menlo Park: The Willows
21 hours ago
Registered user
21 hours ago
This is pretty horrific that this town in an area known for cycling is so dangerous. But frankly I'm not surprised. I am out 3x a week and constantly find issues:
- Trash cans and other items left in the bike lane on Santa Cruz where nearly a thousand kids travel to Hillview
- Hindered sitelines at entry streets to Santa Cruz encouraging car drivers to encroach even when a bike is coming.
- Lack of a proper bike route to access Ravenswood at El Camino from downtown.
I'm also troubled by the jump to educating riders/walkers (the section about outreach to schools etc.) instead of car drivers. Educate the victims to avoid being killed? Really? I'm not opposed to such programs to encourage safe operation but they should not be seen as a solution to a high death/injury rate.
Lastly, the Woodland/Middlefield intersection is wonky and spooky. But it can be fixed rather than abandoned. It is in fact a PREFERRED routing for bikes since Willow is scary for many even with the bike lanes and Middlefield toward Palo Alto is also scary for many.
- Clean up the markings for the turn lane and the filter from 1 lane to the multi lane queue for the light at Willow. Keep it clearly ONE lane until just past Woodland (NB Middlefield).
- Better paint and some plastic (or metal) bollards or curbs to enforce it. Then there wouldn't be the chaos of trying to cross 1.5 lanes as oncoming drivers get confused.
- Mark a no-stop zone at the intersection.
- Create a raised refuge in the middle to shape the SB left turn onto Woodland
- SB Middlefield, narrow to 1 lane almost immediately after Willow. It will work fine since PA is one lane and upstream MP is as well. The double lane is ONLY needed for the queue and transition zones to make the light work.
- Add a green bike crossing zone mid block to transition to a left turn waiting zone
- Add a cross walk with island just before (NB) Woodland on Middlefield
Registered user
Menlo Park: other
18 hours ago
Registered user
18 hours ago
"Educate the victims to avoid being killed?"
Yes. Even when a pedestrian or cyclist is right in a collision with a car, the ped or cyclist will lose.
Also, pedestrians can be at fault in auto/ped accidents: Web Link
Registered user
Menlo Park: Park Forest
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
The best solution for the Woodland/Middlefield intersection ( and many other busy intersections in Menlo Park)would be to add a "scramble" to the traffic light sequence where all cars would be stopped while pedestrians and cyclists would be able to cross in all directions without any moving cars being present.
Web Link