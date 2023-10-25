San Francisco Giants' new manager Bob Melvin is a Menlo-Atherton High alum

The San Francisco Giants on Wednesday announced that Bob Melvin has been named the team's new manager.

Melvin, who most recently served as the San Diego Padres' manager for two Major League Baseball seasons, previously was the Oakland A's manager for a decade and also managed the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks before that.

Melvin grew up in the Bay Area and played baseball at Menlo-Atherton High School in Atherton and University of California, Berkeley, then played catcher for the Giants among several MLB teams between 1985 and 1994.

The Giants finished the 2023 season with a 79-83 record. After a hot start, the team limped to the finish line with a 9-18 record in September and fired manager Gabe Kapler shortly before the season ended.

Melvin led San Diego to the National League Championship Series in his first year as the Padres' manager in 2022, but the team also struggled this season, finishing with a 82-80 record and missing the playoffs.