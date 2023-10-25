Menlo-Atherton High's water polo team brings home the PAL championship

After several years of heartbreaking near-misses, Menlo-Atherton High School's girls water polo team secured the championship, beating Woodside High School 9-7 for the title on Oct. 17.

Coach Lauren Lesyna said Menlo-Atherton hasn't won the Peninsula Athletic League (PAL) championship since 2013.

"Since I took over the program back in 2019, we have been so close to a PAL title every year," she said via email.

In 2019, M-A came in second to Castilleja, and in the 2020 pandemic season, the team was undefeated in league play but results weren't tracked, she said. In 2021, the team came second to Burlingame in an overtime loss and then again in 2022, taking second by a tie-breaker.

"So, this win is definitely a sweet one," Lesnyna said. "This is a young group who is ready and willing to learn. They take feedback very well, and they strive to implement it as quickly as possible."