News

After four decades downtown, time's up for Menlo Clock Works

Alex and Sharon Delly plan to retire and turn their repair shop on El Camino Real into a restaurant

by Cameron Rebosio / Almanac

Uploaded: Wed, Oct 25, 2023, 10:33 am 6
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Be the change you wish to see.
Becoming a member is a powerful way to create change and leave your mark in the local news landscape. Join today at a special price.

Alex and Sharon Delly stand in Menlo Clock Works, which they've owned for 42 years, on Oct. 20, 2023. Photo by Cameron Rebosio.

Walking into Menlo Clock Works, the walls are lined with clocks ranging from tall grandfather clocks with swinging pendulums to neon wall clocks. After 42 years, the Menlo Park clock and watch repair shop is closing down and hosting a retirement sale.

When Alex Delly first worked as a clock repairer, he dreamed of running his own shop. Five years later, he opened Clock Works in Menlo Park in 1981. More than four decades later, he and his wife Sharon are retiring to focus on new passions.

The downtown area near the store at 961 El Camino Real, next to The Guild theater, has changed a lot since he began Menlo Clock Works, according to Delly. He used to park a van with the company name across the street to advertise the business at what was then a gas station. Today, across the street is an office park and Jefferey’s Hamburgers.

“Most of the memories are good,” he said. “We've raised our kids here. Shortly after they were born, they were in a playpen in the back office … All in all, it's been a really good experience.”

He started his career in clock repair over 50 years ago at a family friend’s business according to Sharon Delly. He would hang out at the shop when he was free and help out, which eventually turned into an apprenticeship in clock repair. Alex Delly wanted to own his own shop before getting married, in order to support his family, so Sharon Delly found the location in Menlo Park.

Double your Support!

It's our Fall membership drive. Your change helps support local journalism. Your contribution will be matched when you become a member today.

Join Now!

These days, Dellys said they are more interested in finance, business and real estate. The couple plans to keep the Menlo Clock Works building at 961 El Camino Real, and lease it to a restaurant

The Menlo Park City Council on May 23 approved plans for a bar and restaurant with live music, alcohol and outdoor seating, amid concerns about noise and parking from nearby neighbors.

Huge signs in the windows of Menlo Clock Works on El Camino Real in Menlo Park advertise owners Alex and Sharon Delly's retirement sale on Oct. 20, 2023. Photo by Cameron Rebosio.

According to Alex Delly, the same-day services Menlo Clock Works offers have made the business a special spot for residents. However, owning a business was monopolizing the couple's time. Since their last clock and watch repairer retired nine years ago, he does all the repairs. The business also has a watchmaker who works offsite.

“​​We thought that we would leave on a happy note and just have our inventory available at discounted prices so that our customers who have literally helped us arrive to where we are today can benefit,” he said.

He said he appreciates Menlo Clock Works' customers for their consistent patronage, but also because he's regularly impressed by the people who walk in the door, including Paul Berg, the winner of the Nobel Prize often credited as the father of genetic engineering, who died in February.

“I've learned an awful lot from being across the counter with customers that come in here, because we're blessed in this area to have extremely intelligent people,” he said. “One day someone comes in and says that they've discovered a new particle at Stanford Linear Accelerator.”

While Menlo Clock Works doesn't have a firm closing date yet, the business and the sale will wrap up before the end of the year. Items are marked down between 20% and 50%, Alex Delly said.

“We are very grateful for our customers' loyalty, coming back to us time and time again," he said.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Cameron Rebosio
 
Cameron Rebosio joined the Almanac in 2022 as the Menlo Park reporter. She previously wrote for the Daily Californian and the Palo Alto Weekly. Read more >>

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

After four decades downtown, time's up for Menlo Clock Works

Alex and Sharon Delly plan to retire and turn their repair shop on El Camino Real into a restaurant

by Cameron Rebosio / Almanac

Uploaded: Wed, Oct 25, 2023, 10:33 am

Walking into Menlo Clock Works, the walls are lined with clocks ranging from tall grandfather clocks with swinging pendulums to neon wall clocks. After 42 years, the Menlo Park clock and watch repair shop is closing down and hosting a retirement sale.

When Alex Delly first worked as a clock repairer, he dreamed of running his own shop. Five years later, he opened Clock Works in Menlo Park in 1981. More than four decades later, he and his wife Sharon are retiring to focus on new passions.

The downtown area near the store at 961 El Camino Real, next to The Guild theater, has changed a lot since he began Menlo Clock Works, according to Delly. He used to park a van with the company name across the street to advertise the business at what was then a gas station. Today, across the street is an office park and Jefferey’s Hamburgers.

“Most of the memories are good,” he said. “We've raised our kids here. Shortly after they were born, they were in a playpen in the back office … All in all, it's been a really good experience.”

He started his career in clock repair over 50 years ago at a family friend’s business according to Sharon Delly. He would hang out at the shop when he was free and help out, which eventually turned into an apprenticeship in clock repair. Alex Delly wanted to own his own shop before getting married, in order to support his family, so Sharon Delly found the location in Menlo Park.

These days, Dellys said they are more interested in finance, business and real estate. The couple plans to keep the Menlo Clock Works building at 961 El Camino Real, and lease it to a restaurant

The Menlo Park City Council on May 23 approved plans for a bar and restaurant with live music, alcohol and outdoor seating, amid concerns about noise and parking from nearby neighbors.

According to Alex Delly, the same-day services Menlo Clock Works offers have made the business a special spot for residents. However, owning a business was monopolizing the couple's time. Since their last clock and watch repairer retired nine years ago, he does all the repairs. The business also has a watchmaker who works offsite.

“​​We thought that we would leave on a happy note and just have our inventory available at discounted prices so that our customers who have literally helped us arrive to where we are today can benefit,” he said.

He said he appreciates Menlo Clock Works' customers for their consistent patronage, but also because he's regularly impressed by the people who walk in the door, including Paul Berg, the winner of the Nobel Prize often credited as the father of genetic engineering, who died in February.

“I've learned an awful lot from being across the counter with customers that come in here, because we're blessed in this area to have extremely intelligent people,” he said. “One day someone comes in and says that they've discovered a new particle at Stanford Linear Accelerator.”

While Menlo Clock Works doesn't have a firm closing date yet, the business and the sale will wrap up before the end of the year. Items are marked down between 20% and 50%, Alex Delly said.

“We are very grateful for our customers' loyalty, coming back to us time and time again," he said.

Comments

dana hendrickson
Registered user
Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
on Oct 25, 2023 at 1:50 pm
dana hendrickson, Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
Registered user
on Oct 25, 2023 at 1:50 pm

Congratulations! You both have earned a great retirement. Our community will miss your business and fine customer service. Dana

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Joy Koso
Registered user
Menlo Park: Sharon Heights
on Oct 25, 2023 at 3:33 pm
Joy Koso, Menlo Park: Sharon Heights
Registered user
on Oct 25, 2023 at 3:33 pm

Best wishes! appreciate all the watch batteries you inserted over the years.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

been there
Registered user
Atherton: Lindenwood
on Oct 25, 2023 at 3:37 pm
been there, Atherton: Lindenwood
Registered user
on Oct 25, 2023 at 3:37 pm

Alex has been a cornerstone in Menlo Park for a long time. I will miss you, Alex. You have been my go-to for directions on my grandfather clock to my mantle clock that was damaged in the earthquake of 1989. Both of these clocks are still keeping perfect time today, thanks to you and your staff. I wish you all the best during your retirement days.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Robert Cronin
Registered user
Menlo Park: The Willows
on Oct 25, 2023 at 4:51 pm
Robert Cronin, Menlo Park: The Willows
Registered user
on Oct 25, 2023 at 4:51 pm

They repaired my old Seiko when other jewelers wouldn't touch it.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Brian
Registered user
Menlo Park: The Willows
on Oct 26, 2023 at 11:07 am
Brian, Menlo Park: The Willows
Registered user
on Oct 26, 2023 at 11:07 am

This is a loss for Menlo Park. I have been going there for years for repairs, new batteries and to purchase watches. Everyone there was great to deal with. Good luck on retirement and you will be missed. I can't remember El Camino without the shop

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

pogo
Registered user
Woodside: other
6 hours ago
pogo, Woodside: other
Registered user
6 hours ago

They have been a staple of downtown Menlo Park for so long! They were always so professional and efficient and will be missed.

Congratulations on such a long, successful run and have fun in your retirement!

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.