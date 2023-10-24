San Mateo County rolls out electronic survey for feedback on interactions with Sheriff's Office

San Mateo County community members can now give their feedback when they talk or interact with the county's Sheriff's Office.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, Oct. 19, introduced the "Officer Survey" initiative, where personnel will provide community members with a QR-coded business card. This will enable the recipient to fill out and submit an electronic survey detailing their experience with the Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office staff will compile and comprehensively review survey results.

"These customer service surveys offer a streamlined avenue for feedback. They are widely acknowledged as a standard mechanism for receiving feedback on performance, and our 'Officer Survey' initiative will enable us to do so in a more efficient and effective manner," the law enforcement agency said.

Sheriff Christina Corpus said the initiative will not only allow her office to "effectively review and address potential gaps in certain areas but also to highlight and recognize our employees for excellence in customer service and community engagement."