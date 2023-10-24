San Mateo County rolls out electronic survey for feedback on interactions with Sheriff's Office

San Mateo County community members can now give their feedback when they talk or interact with the county's Sheriff's Office.
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, Oct. 19, introduced the "Officer Survey" initiative, where personnel will provide community members with a QR-coded business card. This will enable the recipient to fill out and submit an electronic survey detailing their experience with the Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office staff will compile and comprehensively review survey results.
"These customer service surveys offer a streamlined avenue for feedback. They are widely acknowledged as a standard mechanism for receiving feedback on performance, and our 'Officer Survey' initiative will enable us to do so in a more efficient and effective manner," the law enforcement agency said.
Sheriff Christina Corpus said the initiative will not only allow her office to "effectively review and address potential gaps in certain areas but also to highlight and recognize our employees for excellence in customer service and community engagement."
Comments
Menlo Park: South of Seminary/Vintage Oaks
on Oct 24, 2023 at 1:42 pm
on Oct 24, 2023 at 1:42 pm
I applaud the sheriff’s office for initiating the survey. They should hire an outside party to collect, compile, and analyse the data. The completed surveys should never be within reach of the sheriff’s staff.
Office staff will undoubtedly collect, compile, and review all data submitted by the public with the utmost care. However, results will always be questioned because of possible bias on the part of the staff.
Menlo Park: Sharon Heights
on Oct 24, 2023 at 6:32 pm
on Oct 24, 2023 at 6:32 pm
if the number of officers leaving keeps up there won't be anyone left to survey....
Menlo Park: other
on Oct 24, 2023 at 7:57 pm
on Oct 24, 2023 at 7:57 pm
gtspencer:
That is what happens when a department loses a corrupt leader. Those in the department that are also corrupt lose their cover so they leave. There are plenty in the SMCSD. The department has had one corrupt leader after another, until now.
Atherton: West of Alameda
on Oct 25, 2023 at 7:13 am
on Oct 25, 2023 at 7:13 am
Menlo Voter
Well I guess the oversight committee can start with this.
Web Link
Menlo Park: other
on Oct 25, 2023 at 12:25 pm
on Oct 25, 2023 at 12:25 pm
gtspencer:
What's to investigate? The updated article you linked to has Aenlle's qualifications for the job. The rest of the command staff the Sheriff is building seems to come from outside SMCSD, which is a good thing. They all seem to have significant experience.