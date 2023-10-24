News

San Mateo County rolls out electronic survey for feedback on interactions with Sheriff's Office

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Tue, Oct 24, 2023, 11:31 am 5
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Be the change you wish to see.
Becoming a member is a powerful way to create change and leave your mark in the local news landscape. Join today at a special price.

San Mateo County community members can now give their feedback when they talk or interact with the county's Sheriff's Office.

Cards with QR codes will allow the public to give feedback on interactions with the San Mateo County Sheriff Department, according to a Oct. 19, 2023 announcement. Courtesy San Mateo County Sheriff.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, Oct. 19, introduced the "Officer Survey" initiative, where personnel will provide community members with a QR-coded business card. This will enable the recipient to fill out and submit an electronic survey detailing their experience with the Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office staff will compile and comprehensively review survey results.

"These customer service surveys offer a streamlined avenue for feedback. They are widely acknowledged as a standard mechanism for receiving feedback on performance, and our 'Officer Survey' initiative will enable us to do so in a more efficient and effective manner," the law enforcement agency said.

Sheriff Christina Corpus said the initiative will not only allow her office to "effectively review and address potential gaps in certain areas but also to highlight and recognize our employees for excellence in customer service and community engagement."

Double your Support!

It's our Fall membership drive. Your change helps support local journalism. Your contribution will be matched when you become a member today.

Join Now!

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important law enforcement news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

San Mateo County rolls out electronic survey for feedback on interactions with Sheriff's Office

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Tue, Oct 24, 2023, 11:31 am

San Mateo County community members can now give their feedback when they talk or interact with the county's Sheriff's Office.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, Oct. 19, introduced the "Officer Survey" initiative, where personnel will provide community members with a QR-coded business card. This will enable the recipient to fill out and submit an electronic survey detailing their experience with the Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office staff will compile and comprehensively review survey results.

"These customer service surveys offer a streamlined avenue for feedback. They are widely acknowledged as a standard mechanism for receiving feedback on performance, and our 'Officer Survey' initiative will enable us to do so in a more efficient and effective manner," the law enforcement agency said.

Sheriff Christina Corpus said the initiative will not only allow her office to "effectively review and address potential gaps in certain areas but also to highlight and recognize our employees for excellence in customer service and community engagement."

Comments

MPvoter
Registered user
Menlo Park: South of Seminary/Vintage Oaks
on Oct 24, 2023 at 1:42 pm
MPvoter, Menlo Park: South of Seminary/Vintage Oaks
Registered user
on Oct 24, 2023 at 1:42 pm

I applaud the sheriff’s office for initiating the survey. They should hire an outside party to collect, compile, and analyse the data. The completed surveys should never be within reach of the sheriff’s staff.

Office staff will undoubtedly collect, compile, and review all data submitted by the public with the utmost care. However, results will always be questioned because of possible bias on the part of the staff.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

gtspencer
Registered user
Menlo Park: Sharon Heights
on Oct 24, 2023 at 6:32 pm
gtspencer, Menlo Park: Sharon Heights
Registered user
on Oct 24, 2023 at 6:32 pm

if the number of officers leaving keeps up there won't be anyone left to survey....

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Menlo Voter.
Registered user
Menlo Park: other
on Oct 24, 2023 at 7:57 pm
Menlo Voter., Menlo Park: other
Registered user
on Oct 24, 2023 at 7:57 pm

gtspencer:

That is what happens when a department loses a corrupt leader. Those in the department that are also corrupt lose their cover so they leave. There are plenty in the SMCSD. The department has had one corrupt leader after another, until now.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

gtspencer
Registered user
Atherton: West of Alameda
on Oct 25, 2023 at 7:13 am
gtspencer, Atherton: West of Alameda
Registered user
on Oct 25, 2023 at 7:13 am

Menlo Voter

Well I guess the oversight committee can start with this.

Web Link

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Menlo Voter.
Registered user
Menlo Park: other
on Oct 25, 2023 at 12:25 pm
Menlo Voter., Menlo Park: other
Registered user
on Oct 25, 2023 at 12:25 pm

gtspencer:

What's to investigate? The updated article you linked to has Aenlle's qualifications for the job. The rest of the command staff the Sheriff is building seems to come from outside SMCSD, which is a good thing. They all seem to have significant experience.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.