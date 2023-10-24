News

Local residents who have died recently: Armstrong, Brooks, Flynn, Giamalis, McVeigh and Peterson

by Embarcadero Media Staff / Embarcadero Media

Local residents who have died recently include:

Kathryn H. Armstrong, 93, a Palo Alto resident who as a U.S. Army daughter was the first American high school graduate in Japan following World War II, who was cultured and dignified and embraced her roles as a homemaker, wife and mother and who lived a generous life as a woman of deep faith, on Sept. 20.

Vicki Brooks, 79, a longtime resident of Palo Alto whose lifelong interest in contributing to the greater good included teaching through the Peace Corps, many volunteer activities at Stanford University, a therapeutic acupressure massage practice and work at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Papers Project, on Sept. 23.

Patricia Flynn, 87, a Palo Alto resident who made selfless dedication to her family and friends seem effortless, gave her time to many local charitable organizations, was a member of the Hibernian Society of San Francisco and proudly graduated college at the age of 45, on Oct. 8.

Peter James Giamalis, 91, a resident of Palo Alto who practiced law at the Law Offices of Rost, Sleizer and Giamalis, was very involved in politics and avidly supported the ACLU, and took his greatest joy in his family, who knew him as wise, just, empathetic, funny, thrifty, tenacious and truly authentic, on Oct. 5.

Patrick Stewart McVeigh, 71, a Menlo Park resident whose career included key roles at Apple Computer, Palm Computing and OmniSky Corporation, which he founded, who had a giant personality that included a vast knowledge of many things, and who found endless joy in his family, on Oct. 1.

Mary J. Peterson, 107, on Sept. 1, a Mountain View resident who worked for J.W. McClenahan as an executive secretary and whose lifelong dedication to others was characterized by her prolific volunteerism, energetic spirit, zest for life, “can do” attitude and many type-written letters to friends and family, on Sept. 1.

To read the full obituaries, leave remembrances and post photos, go to Lasting Memories at AlmanacNews.com/Obituaries.

