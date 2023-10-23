Menlo Park to focus funds on Belle Haven for home electrification retrofits

The Menlo Park City Council has two years to spend $2.25 million on home electrification in the city, and members have their sights set on Belle Haven.

The funds come from a state grant to replace gas appliances with electric ones in order to reduce the city’s carbon footprint. Menlo Park has set a goal to convert 95% of existing buildings to all-electric by 2030.

City staff recommended putting $2.15 million of the funds into a partnership with Peninsula Clean Energy (PCE) and its Home Electrification Program to retrofit homes in the Belle Haven neighborhood, an area that has historically struggled with pollution and air quality. PCE’s clean energy program provides homeowners with qualifying incomes no-cost home repairs, electric appliances and energy efficiency upgrades. Menlo Park staff recommended the remaining $100,000 in funding go toward training local residents in electrification for workforce development.

The Menlo Park City Council discussed how best to use the funds at an Oct. 10 meeting, and decide where to focus its efforts. The $2.25 million is the first of two installments awarded by the California Energy Commission, totaling $4.5 million. The city will receive the second half after submitting a progress report to the state.

The Menlo Park City Council decided to start by focusing on lower-income homeowners first and expanding to higher-income households if necessary, in order to spend down the grant by the deadline. If the $4.5 million is not used up by June 30, 2026, Menlo Park has to return any remaining money to the state. According to city staff, it costs approximately $30,000 for a whole home electrification retrofit.