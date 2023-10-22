News

San Mateo County Supervisors set to discuss civilian oversight of Sheriff's Office on Tuesday

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sun, Oct 22, 2023, 9:29 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors will discuss civilian oversight of the county's Sheriff's Office at a special meeting next Tuesday, Oct. 24.

Billed as a study session where no official decisions will be made, the meeting was requested by board President Dave Pine and Supervisor Warren Slocum.

The goal of the study session is to provide the board with information about community-police relations, existing oversight, civilian oversight, and the range of models or forms that oversight could take, according to the county.

The meeting will start at 9 a.m. in the board chambers at 400 County Center in Redwood City.

The public can provide comments both in person and remotely, and Spanish interpretation will be available.

San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus is set to give a presentation, as are representatives from the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office, the National Association of Civilian Oversight for Law Enforcement, Coalition for a Safer San Mateo County, and the John W. Gardner Center for Youth and their Communities from Stanford University.

Additional information can be found at smcgov.org.

