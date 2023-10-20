Another inmate dies at San Mateo County's Maguire Correctional Facility

"We want our community to understand that these investigations are thorough and time-consuming. Once the investigation is complete, we will be fully transparent and provide the findings to our community through a press release and social media.

The man was pronounced dead at the jail by the Redwood City Fire Department and EMS. San Mateo County Sheriff’s detectives, the District Attorney’s Office and the Coroner’s Office were notified and are currently conducting an investigation to determine the cause of death, according to the sheriff's office.

Correctional officers at the jail discovered the man, who was being held alone, unresponsive in his cell on Friday at approximately 4:25 a.m. He was discovered during the hourly welfare checks by staff. The officers immediately administered CPR until medical staff arrived and took over, the sheriff's office said.

The incident is reinforcing the concerns of a local grassroots organization that's been pushing for civilian oversight of the sheriff's office. The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors plans to hold a study session on oversight of the sheriff's office on Oct. 24.

A 64-year-old man who was being held at the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City has died, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Friday, Oct. 20. The death is the third at the facility in a year, according to past reported incidents.

Chairman Jim Lawrence on Friday said the most recent death is another example of why an oversight committee is needed for the county sheriff's office.

Fixin' San Mateo County, a local grass-roots organization, has been advocating for the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors to create a civilian oversight committee to oversee the county sheriff's department's actions. The organization has been concerned about transparency regarding county investigations into the sheriff's department, particularly into the in-custody deaths.

Two other inmates have died while in custody at the facility in a year. Last October, correctional officers found Matthew Britton , 34, unresponsive in his cell during a safety check. The sheriff's office said at the time that he likely died of natural causes.

"At this time, the preliminary investigation suggests that the incarcerated individual died of natural causes, but, again, final determination will be made by the Coroner’s Office once they have completed their exam and investigation. Out of respect for his family, we are withholding his name until notifications have been completed," the sheriff's office stated.

Lawrence said he still thinks that Sheriff Christina Corpus is the best person for the job, but "her management staff needs to move more aggressively and be open to recommendations from the outside," he said.

The board of supervisors in November voted unanimously to direct staff and an ad hoc committee to develop a proposal for a civilian oversight board, but Lawrence said he wonders why since then, and since the last death in January, they haven't moved to set reforms in motion.

San Mateo is the richest county in the state and has the resources to enact reforms and ensure these deaths don't happen, he said.

"Why is this continuing to happen? There's a significant need for an independent body to recommend the necessary changes and reforms to really get this organization" in proper functioning order, he said.

The board of supervisors study session on oversight of the sheriff's office will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 400 County Center, Redwood City, in the board chambers. Remote participation and a livestream on Zoom is available to the public at smcgov.zoom.us/j/94323041457 . The webinar ID is: 943 2304 1457. The meeting may also be accessed by telephone by dialing +1 669-900-6833 (local). Enter the webinar ID: Webinar ID: 943 2304 1457, then press #.

Looking for more Redwood City stories? The RWC Pulse will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Another inmate dies at San Mateo County's Maguire Correctional Facility

Third in-custody death in a year sparks concern from group seeking civilian oversight of the sheriff's department