Mayors of Menlo Park, Atherton say their thoughts are with civilians in Israel-Hamas war

After conflict broke out between Israel and Hamas on Oct. 7, two local mayors offered their empathy to those caught up in the clash.

Menlo Park Mayor Jen Wolosin at the Oct. 10 City Council meeting read a statement that condemned the actions of Hamas, a militant group, and asked residents to stand with their Jewish neighbors in support of Israel.

“Your Jewish neighbors are not okay,” Wolosin said, speaking for the Menlo Park Jewish community. “We are worried about our cousins and sisters and brothers, both figurative and literal … We all know someone who has a loved one who has been personally traumatized.”

She called the attacks launched from the Gaza Strip as "unprovoked" and said that "Hamas terrorists savagely brutalized" civilians, and asked people to voice their support for Israel and condemnation of Hamas publicly so that their Jewish neighbors don’t feel alone with antisemitism on the rise in the United States.

“I also want to ask those who are currently lending their support to continue to do so, even when, and especially when, Israel takes necessary actions to continue to defend herself,” Wolosin said.