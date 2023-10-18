News

Warm weather to briefly return to Bay Area

Temperatures in Palo Alto will remain in the high 80s until the weekend.

by Bay City News

Uploaded: Wed, Oct 18, 2023, 9:56 am
A biker rides on Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District's latest trail extension at the Ravenswood Preserve in East Palo Alto on Aug. 11, 2020. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area on Wednesday, Oct. 18, calls for mostly sunny skies, with calm and light winds expected in areas around the bay.

The forecast for Woodside calls for a high of 94 degrees Wednesday, climbing to a high of 100 on Thursday. Palo Alto will remain sunny and warm in the high 80s until the weekend, when they will drop back down to the low 70s.

Daytime highs today are expected to be in the high 70s to 80s on the coast, in the high 80s to 90s around the San Francisco Bay, and in the 90s inland. Overnight lows should be in the 60s throughout the Bay Area, with some coastal areas dropping into the high 50s.

Menlo Park designated its two libraries and the Arrilaga Family Recreation Center as cooling centers open to the community. More information about hours and locations are here.

Heat Advisories are in effect for portions of the Bay Area and Central Coast into Thursday. Forecasters warn of hazardous marine and beach conditions developing with sneaker waves, high surf, and rip currents a concern for beachgoers.

