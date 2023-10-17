Horsing around in Woodside

Steve Wiberg gives a horseshoe demonstration atl Day of the Horse in Woodside on Oct. 15, 2023. Photo by Lizzy Myers.

Steve Wiberg gives a horseshoe demonstration atl Day of the Horse in Woodside on Oct. 15, 2023. Photo by Lizzy Myers.

by Almanac staff

For horse-crazy kids -- and adults - the family-friendly Horse Fair on Sunday, Oct. 15, was the place to be.

Held outside Town Hall, the annual event is put on by the Woodside Area Horse Owners group (better known as WHOA!).

The final event in the weekend-long Day of the Horse festivities in Woodside featured free activities ranging from pony rides and painting to live music, crafts and demonstrations celebrating all things equine. Attendees could get their faces painted, help paint a group mural or even dab washable paint on a live horse.

Those who braved the heat got to watch a horse-shoeing demonstration, witness young athletes from Woodside Vaulters demonstrate some of the stunts they perform on horseback and hear about how volunteers with horses can join Mounted Search and Rescue in San Mateo County.

An event goer pets Bling, the horse; Rebecca Witter and her horse Gypsy, of On a Lark Farm, at Woodside's annual Day of the Horse event on Oct. 15, 2023. Photos by Lizzy Myers.

Sue Novik, a registered veterinary technician of Starwood Equine, teaches horse anatomy at Woodside's annual Day of the Horse event on Oct. 15, 2023; Liz Madera Evans with her therapy donkey and mini horse, Vanessa and Shakira. Madera Evans owns and operates Caring Cowgirl, which provides therapeutic mini equine visits. Photos by Lizzy Myers.

San Mateo County Horsemens' Association gives kids the opportunity to decorate a horse with washable paint at Woodside's annual Day of the Horse event on Oct. 15, 2023. Photos by Lizzy Myers.

Petra Sekerka and her horse Serpa, of White Horse Dressage, at Woodside's annual Day of the Horse event; Attendees decorate paper horseshoes at Woodside's annual Day of the Horse event. Photos by Lizzy Myers.

A young attendee participates in a pony ride at Woodside's annual Day of the Horse event; A person wears a vest that reads "Slow down for Horses" at Woodside's annual Day of the Horse event on Oct. 15, 2023. Photos by Lizzy Myers.

Sarah and her horse Bling from Redwood City, greet event goers at Woodside's annual Day of the Horse event, in Woodside on Oct. 15, 2023. Photo by Lizzy Myers.

Photos by Lizzy Myers.

Photos by Lizzy Myers.

