Horsing around in Woodside

For horse-crazy kids -- and adults - the family-friendly Horse Fair on Sunday, Oct. 15, was the place to be.

Slideshow SLIDESHOW: Maya, of Oakland, gets her face painted at Woodside's annual Day of the Horse event. Photo by Lizzy Myers. SLIDESHOW: Alex, a lifesize horse stuffed animal at Woodside's annual Day of the Horse event, in Woodside on Oct. 15, 2023. Photo by Lizzy Myers. SLIDESHOW: A young attendee seeks some shade in Woodside on Oct. 15, 2023. Photo by Lizzy Myers. SLIDESHOW: Woodside Vaulters demonstrate some vaulting stunts at Day of the Horse in Woodside on Oct. 15, 2023. Photo by Lizzy Myers. Previous Next

Held outside Town Hall, the annual event is put on by the Woodside Area Horse Owners group (better known as WHOA!).

The final event in the weekend-long Day of the Horse festivities in Woodside featured free activities ranging from pony rides and painting to live music, crafts and demonstrations celebrating all things equine. Attendees could get their faces painted, help paint a group mural or even dab washable paint on a live horse.

Those who braved the heat got to watch a horse-shoeing demonstration, witness young athletes from Woodside Vaulters demonstrate some of the stunts they perform on horseback and hear about how volunteers with horses can join Mounted Search and Rescue in San Mateo County.