Attack on Israel draws nearly 100 people to unity gathering in Portola Valley

The Unity Gathering for Israel brought together about 90 people in Portola Valley Town Center on Oct. 12, 2023 and was organized by Rabbi Mayer and Dassi Brook of the Village Chabad, serving the Portola Valley and Woodside community. Courtesy Lulu Jane Photography.

by Almanac staff

Uploaded: Tue, Oct 17, 2023, 1:57 pm
The Unity Gathering for Israel brought together about 90 people in Portola Valley Town Center on Oct. 12.

State Sen. Josh Becker leads the community in the Shema prayer with Rabbi Mayer Brook at the Unity Gathering for Israel on Oct. 12, 2023. Courtesy Lulu Jane Photography.

Organized by Rabbi Mayer and his wife Dassi Brook of The Village Chabad, residents from the Portola Valley and Woodside community were joined by state Sen. Josh Becker, who lead the group in the Shema, the most important Jewish prayer, Rabbi Brook said in an email.

U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo sent a message, and the evening's other speakers included author and CEO David Porush, locals who had served in the Israel Defense Forces and a high school senior, according to Rabbi Brook.

"There was a sense of unity as together as a community we pledged to be a resounding beacon of light, illuminating the world with boundless goodness and kindness!" he wrote.

