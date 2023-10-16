The Almanac kicks off fall membership drive

The Almanac and its sister news sites along the Peninsula and in the East Bay have launched their fall membership campaign today, a drive to fund the journalism that local communities rely on.

"Quality local journalism has always been at the heart of our community, reflecting our development, capturing our differences and celebrating our diversity," said Adam Dawes, CEO of Embarcadero Media, the parent company of The Almanac. "As we navigate the evolving media landscape, our communities must also adapt their habits to support community news and keep local journalism sustainable."

From now until Oct. 29, Embarcadero is offering a special introductory rate for all new members of $9.99 a month. Membership includes access to unlimited online content, the monthly members-only email newsletter, Local Scoop; special member events; and members-only giveaways.

In addition to membership, readers can make one-time contributions, which a generous Embarcadero supporter in the community will match up to $40,000.

"In light of recent economic changes to the local news landscape, there is an increasing need to lean on the support of our members. Your membership will allow us to better serve our community by helping us sustain quality community news," Dawes said. "Your support is crucial in ensuring that fact-based local journalism continues."