San Jose man arrested in string of home burglaries along I-280 in San Mateo County

by Tony Hicks / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Mon, Oct 16, 2023, 10:50 am 1
A man suspected of a months-long series of residential burglaries in San Mateo County was arrested in San Jose on Oct. 12.

A suspect in a string of residential burglaries in San Mateo County was arrested Oct. 12, 2023, the Sheriff's office said. Courtesy San Mateo County Sheriff.

With assistance from San Jose police, San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said officers arrested a 29-year-old San Jose man.

He is suspected of committing a string of burglaries along the Interstate 280 corridor that investigators have been trying to solve since March.

The San Jose man was identified as the suspect through witness statements and with the help of automatic license plate readers, the San Mateo Sheriff's Office said in a statement Sunday, Oct. 15.

He was arrested and booked into Maguire Correctional Facility on suspicion of residential burglary, grand theft, loitering on private property and tampering with a motor vehicle.

Investigators believe the 29-year-old may be associated with other unreported burglaries and ask anyone with information about this case to contact Detective. A. Baggetta at abaggetta@smcgov.org or Detective E. Storch at estorch@smcgov.org.

Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Anonymous Tip Line at (800) 547-2700.

A call to the Sheriff's office Monday morning seeking additional information was not immediately returned. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Editor's note: It is The Almanac's policy to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the District Attorney's Office has determined that there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case.

MP Father
7 hours ago
MP Father
7 hours ago

Glad the use of automatic license plate readers assisted with the arrest. Only wish our City Council in Menlo Park was less ideological and more practical and approved the use of such readers in Menlo Park.

