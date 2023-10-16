San Jose man arrested in string of home burglaries along I-280 in San Mateo County

A man suspected of a months-long series of residential burglaries in San Mateo County was arrested in San Jose on Oct. 12.

With assistance from San Jose police, San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said officers arrested a 29-year-old San Jose man.

He is suspected of committing a string of burglaries along the Interstate 280 corridor that investigators have been trying to solve since March.

The San Jose man was identified as the suspect through witness statements and with the help of automatic license plate readers, the San Mateo Sheriff's Office said in a statement Sunday, Oct. 15.

He was arrested and booked into Maguire Correctional Facility on suspicion of residential burglary, grand theft, loitering on private property and tampering with a motor vehicle.