San Mateo County DA warns of roofing scam targeting elderly residents

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sun, Oct 15, 2023, 7:01 am 0

Authorities are warning homeowners of a roof inspection scam that has recently victimized elderly residents around the Bay Area.

The scammers are driving around in vehicles with fake roofing service decals, according to San Mateo County District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe.

The suspects offer free roof inspections or inexpensive repairs, but then intentionally damage homes and demand payment for repairs, Wagstaffe said.

The scam has been reported in San Mateo, Belmont, Palo Alto, Albany and San Francisco.

Before agreeing to or paying for repairs, consumers can check to see if the contractor has a valid license at cslb.ca.gov.

Any suspicious activity should be reported to police.

