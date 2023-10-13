Fog likely to obstruct view of Saturday's solar eclipse in parts of the Bay Area

"This is an annular eclipse, which means that even in the area that has totality, the moon's far enough away from the Earth that it doesn't cover the sun completely," Murdock said. "You get that ring of fire effect, and that ring of fire will burn your corneas."

Despite the cloud coverage, he warned hopeful eclipse viewers to avoid looking directly into the sun without the proper equipment. Local libraries throughout the area are giving away thousands of viewing glasses. People can go to scigames.org/eclipse/map to find the nearest location. Additional information for safe viewing can be found at bit.ly/eclipsesforlibraries .

"It's not really until you get out into the Sac Valley that you start getting the really good chances for clear vision," Murdock explained, further noting that the cold front could possibly block views that far inland as well.

Enthusiastic skywatchers in the San Francisco Bay Area might be disappointed to learn that Saturday's solar eclipse is likely to be shrouded in fog, but experts still warn: wear protective eyewear.

Even if the fog does prevent most skywatchers from viewing the eclipse on Saturday, Fraknoi urged those with eclipse glasses to keep them on hand for the next event only months away on April 8, 2024.

"This means the eclipsed sun will be relatively low in the eastern sky, and you will need to watch it from a place that has a view of the eastern horizon or toward the east," Fraknoi said. "An easy way to see the eclipse safely is to get an ordinary colander; stand with your back to the sun, hold the colander on your shoulder and make a shadow of it on the sidewalk. Each little hole in the colander will project a little shadow image showing the eclipsed sun."

The Bay Area's annular eclipse will appear as Murdock describes -- a ring of fire -- with the dark disk of the moon sitting at the center of the sun. Other areas across the continent will see a partial eclipse, during which the sun will appear to have a bite mark, Fraknoi added.

Bay Area astronomer Andrew Fraknoi, the retired chair of the astronomy department at Foothill College and current educator at University of San Francisco and San Francisco State University, explained in an email that the Bay Area's eclipse will begin at 8:05 a.m. and reach its maximum at 9:20 a.m. before concluding at 10:42 a.m.

He said, "Even if it's cloudy and you're trying to look up toward the eclipse, it only takes a second of a glimpse for a direct ray to hit your eye and cause permanent damage."

For information on other Bay Area eclipse parties, visit bit.ly/bayareaeclipse . For more details on the best times to view the eclipse from various locations, go to timeanddate.com .

There's a free viewing party scheduled at Stanford University's Intramural South Fields from 8:30-11:30 a.m. The family-friendly event includes activities like making solar s'mores and a chance to view the eclipse through telescopes, solar binoculars and more. Find information here .

"That one will be a total eclipse in a narrow path from Texas to New England. Most of North America will again see a partial eclipse," Fraknoi said.

Fog likely to obstruct view of Saturday's solar eclipse in parts of the Bay Area