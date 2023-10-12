Newsom signs bills to combat cyberattacks and protect student privacy

Legislation aimed at tackling the issue of cyberattacks on the state's public K-12 education system was signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

Introduced by Assembly member Diane Papan, D-San Mateo, the bill passed the state Senate unanimously last month.

The bill will expand CAL-SIC assistance to K-12 schools. CAL-SIC is a state cybersecurity agency that has already worked with higher education systems such as the University of California.

"As technology plays a greater role in schools and in society, we must develop safeguards to protect critical data and safeguard the privacy of students, families and staff -- particularly from nefarious actors willing to disrupt public education and put our communities at risk," said Papan in a release. "Current law fails to offer the support school districts and county offices of education need to defend against cyber threats and mitigate any successful attacks."

The Los Angeles Unified School District had 2,000 students' information stolen by hackers in 2022, in which a ransom was sought with the threat of releasing the stolen information. The district, following FBI guidance, did not pay, and the information was released on the dark web.