Community briefs: Pumpkin festival, Menlo fire's pancake breakfast, Day of the Horse and more

-Redwood City Pulse staff

Menlo Park fire's annual pancake breakfast

The Menlo Park Fire Protection District is celebrating Fire Prevention Week with the return of the annual pancake breakfast.

The MPFPD pancake breakfast will be held at the main fire station, 300 Middlefield Road in Menlo Park, from 7:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Proceeds from the pancake breakfast go to support burn victims in California through the Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation.

“The Pancake Breakfast and open house at the fire station is a family favorite every year,” MPFPD Fire Marshal Jon Johnston said.

The Schapelhouman Museum, named for former Menlo Park Fire Protection District Chief Harold Schapelhouman, will be open for public tours at Menlo Park Fire Station 6, at 700 Oak Grove Ave. on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-Cameron Rebosio

Woodside celebrates Day of the Horse

Woodside's annual Day of the Horse event starts with a reception and youth art show Friday evening, Oct. 13. On Saturday, Oct. 14, there's a progressive trail ride from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., followed by an afterparty.

The main event is the family-friendly Horse Fair from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15, featuring free activities ranging from pony rides and face-painting to live music, crafts and demonstrations celebrating all things equine.

The fair takes place at Woodside Town Hall, 2955 Woodside Road. More information is on the Woodside Area Horse Owners (WHOA!) website at whoa94062.org.

-Andrea Gemmet

Weekend Caltrain service suspended

Caltrain will be suspending its service between San Francisco and Millbrae stations on the weekend of Oct. 14 to 15 to give way to the rail line's electrification project, agency officials said.

Passengers are advised to use alternative transit options, such as the bus bridge service.

According to the transit agency, these service suspensions will be the 20th and 21st of approximately 30 weekends in 2023 in which operations will be adjusted to make way to construction and testing for electrified service.

The electrified service is expected to launch passenger service in the fall of 2024.

County gets grant to make 101 crossings bike- and pedestrian-friendly

Crossing U.S. Highway 101 in San Mateo County will be more user-friendly for pedestrians and bicyclists after a Caltrans grant was approved to be used for highway improvement projects, county officials said.

San Mateo County Transportation Authority officials said in a statement Monday that their Board of Directors recently authorized the receipt of a $400,156 funding from Caltrans for sustainable transportation planning.

County officials plan to use the funding for the Active 101 project aimed to improve crossings and intersections for pedestrians, bicyclists, and transit riders within a quarter-mile of Highway 101.

Besides the grant, $51,844 in Measure A funds will help county officials identify and prioritize mobility projects, such as sidewalk construction, intersection improvements, and closure of bikeway gaps.

Measure A is a half-cent general sales tax approved by voters to support essential services and maintain or replace facilities in San Mateo County.

-Bay City News Service