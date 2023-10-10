Menlo Park Fire Protection District hosts pancake breakfast to light up Fire Prevention Week

The Menlo Park Fire Protection District is celebrating Fire Prevention Week this week with the return of the annual pancake breakfast for the first time since 2019.

The 23rd annual MPFPD pancake breakfast will be held at the main fire station, 300 Middlefield Road in Menlo Park, from 7:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The pancake breakfast celebrates its in-person return following virtual fundraisers for the last three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is sponsored by the Menlo Park Firefighters Association, the Menlo Park Fire Protection District, the Stanford Park Hotel and the Junior League of Palo Alto-Mid Peninsula.

Proceeds from the pancake breakfast go to support burn victims in California through the Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation.

“The Pancake Breakfast and open house at the fire station is a family favorite every year,” MPFPD Fire Marshal Jon Johnston said. “It’s a pleasure to partner with the Junior League and other local community organizations to raise money for this worthy cause.”