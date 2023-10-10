News

Menlo Park Fire Protection District hosts pancake breakfast to light up Fire Prevention Week

Public tours of new Schapelhouman Museum to be held Wednesday, Friday and Saturday

by Cameron Rebosio / Almanac

Uploaded: Tue, Oct 10, 2023, 9:48 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

An open house at the Menlo Park Fire Protection District pancake breakfast at Station 1. Courtesy Menlo Park Fire Protection District.

The Menlo Park Fire Protection District is celebrating Fire Prevention Week this week with the return of the annual pancake breakfast for the first time since 2019.

The 23rd annual MPFPD pancake breakfast will be held at the main fire station, 300 Middlefield Road in Menlo Park, from 7:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The pancake breakfast celebrates its in-person return following virtual fundraisers for the last three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is sponsored by the Menlo Park Firefighters Association, the Menlo Park Fire Protection District, the Stanford Park Hotel and the Junior League of Palo Alto-Mid Peninsula.

Proceeds from the pancake breakfast go to support burn victims in California through the Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation.

A child poses in the firefighter dress-up booth at the Menlo Park Fire Protection District pancake breakfast. Courtesy Menlo Park Fire Protection District.

“The Pancake Breakfast and open house at the fire station is a family favorite every year,” MPFPD Fire Marshal Jon Johnston said. “It’s a pleasure to partner with the Junior League and other local community organizations to raise money for this worthy cause.”

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The event includes pancakes cooked by firefighters, coffee cake from Meta and activities for children. The breakfast will also include a silent auction for a one-night weekend stay at the Stanford Park Hotel with breakfast included.

The Schapelhouman Museum, named for former Menlo Park Fire Protection District Chief Harold Schapelhouman, will be open for public tours. The museum, at Menlo Park Fire Station 6, at 700 Oak Grove Ave., and houses old fire trucks and MPFPD memorabilia. It will be open for public tours Oct. 11 and 13 from 2-4 p.m. and Oct. 14 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Cameron Rebosio
 
Cameron Rebosio joined the Almanac in 2022 as the Menlo Park reporter. She previously wrote for the Daily Californian and the Palo Alto Weekly. Read more >>

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Menlo Park Fire Protection District hosts pancake breakfast to light up Fire Prevention Week

Public tours of new Schapelhouman Museum to be held Wednesday, Friday and Saturday

by Cameron Rebosio / Almanac

Uploaded: Tue, Oct 10, 2023, 9:48 am

The Menlo Park Fire Protection District is celebrating Fire Prevention Week this week with the return of the annual pancake breakfast for the first time since 2019.

The 23rd annual MPFPD pancake breakfast will be held at the main fire station, 300 Middlefield Road in Menlo Park, from 7:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The pancake breakfast celebrates its in-person return following virtual fundraisers for the last three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is sponsored by the Menlo Park Firefighters Association, the Menlo Park Fire Protection District, the Stanford Park Hotel and the Junior League of Palo Alto-Mid Peninsula.

Proceeds from the pancake breakfast go to support burn victims in California through the Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation.

“The Pancake Breakfast and open house at the fire station is a family favorite every year,” MPFPD Fire Marshal Jon Johnston said. “It’s a pleasure to partner with the Junior League and other local community organizations to raise money for this worthy cause.”

The event includes pancakes cooked by firefighters, coffee cake from Meta and activities for children. The breakfast will also include a silent auction for a one-night weekend stay at the Stanford Park Hotel with breakfast included.

The Schapelhouman Museum, named for former Menlo Park Fire Protection District Chief Harold Schapelhouman, will be open for public tours. The museum, at Menlo Park Fire Station 6, at 700 Oak Grove Ave., and houses old fire trucks and MPFPD memorabilia. It will be open for public tours Oct. 11 and 13 from 2-4 p.m. and Oct. 14 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.