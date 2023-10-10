Local residents who died recently: George Roberts, James Fuller, Mary McCall and Melinda Fitch.

Local residents who have died recently include:

• George Roberts, 89, who founderd Roberts Market, a community hub in Woodside, and later opened a second store in Portola Valley, was an Army veteran serving in Germany during the Cold War, and who grew up working in the family grocery business in San Francisco, on Sept. 26.

• Mary McCall, 89, a Woodside resident of 56 years who did freelance work as a court reporter and studied several languages, leading her to translate Russian novels as part of an internet group, on Sept. 30.

• Melinda Fitch, 84, a Woodside resident who was active in the community as a member of the town's Recreation Committee and organizer for the Woodside PTA, and who played a key role in managing the Woodside Senior Invitational Tennis Tournament, on Sept. 30.

• James Fuller, 77, a Los Altos Hills resident who served in the Marines during the Vietnam War as a helicopter pilot before embarking on an aerospace career with Lockheed Martin for 27 years, later shifting to a retirement focused on marine biology, on Dec. 9, 2022.