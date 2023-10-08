News

Had enough heat? Wet weather is returning

Chances are 40% for Monday along the Peninsula, forecasters say

by Bay City News staff / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sun, Oct 8, 2023, 7:48 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Rain may return to the Bay Area on Monday, Oct. 9, according to the National Weather Service. Embarcadero Media file photo.

Rain is likely to make a comeback across the San Francisco Bay Area this week, with temperatures also dropping by double digits.

The best chances for light rain will be Monday, Oct. 9, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., the National Weather Service said Saturday.

Along the Peninsula, the chance of rain will be 40% after 11 a.m., according to forecasts. San Francisco, Oakland and Napa will have a 50% chance of precipitation in the period, according to the weather service.

The highest probability of precipitation will be 65% in Santa Rosa and 55% in San Rafael

Chances will be 40% in Concord and Hayward; 35% in Fremont and Sunnyvale; 30% in Santa Cruz, and 25% in San Jose and Livermore.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Temperatures are dropping from the 90s that the Peninsula has seen since Thursday. On Sunday, Oct. 8, high temperatures along the Peninsula will settle in the low 80s. On Monday, Peninsula cities will see temperatures in the low 70s, according to the NWS.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Looking for more Redwood City stories? The RWC Pulse will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Had enough heat? Wet weather is returning

Chances are 40% for Monday along the Peninsula, forecasters say

by Bay City News staff / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sun, Oct 8, 2023, 7:48 am

Rain is likely to make a comeback across the San Francisco Bay Area this week, with temperatures also dropping by double digits.

The best chances for light rain will be Monday, Oct. 9, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., the National Weather Service said Saturday.

Along the Peninsula, the chance of rain will be 40% after 11 a.m., according to forecasts. San Francisco, Oakland and Napa will have a 50% chance of precipitation in the period, according to the weather service.

The highest probability of precipitation will be 65% in Santa Rosa and 55% in San Rafael

Chances will be 40% in Concord and Hayward; 35% in Fremont and Sunnyvale; 30% in Santa Cruz, and 25% in San Jose and Livermore.

Temperatures are dropping from the 90s that the Peninsula has seen since Thursday. On Sunday, Oct. 8, high temperatures along the Peninsula will settle in the low 80s. On Monday, Peninsula cities will see temperatures in the low 70s, according to the NWS.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.