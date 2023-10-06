Woodside Musical Theatre channels storybook fun in upcoming production of 'Seussical'

Woodside Musical Theatre returns to the stage this month, presenting an adult-like version of “Seussical” that is in keeping with the original Broadway musical written by the Tony Award winning duo Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty.

The cast of 29 actors includes 20 adults, eight teenagers and one child, who are commuting from as far away as Oakland and San Jose to play favorite Dr. Seuss characters such as The Cat in the Hat, Horton the Elephant, Gertrude McFuzz, Mayzie Le Bird, and Jojo.

Running around in what producer Nancy Fitzgerald describes as “super colorful and playful” costumes, the cast will “celebrate the things that are really positive; this show is about family and acceptance.”

“The music is fantastic and fun,” she added.

With a few exceptions many newcomers are involved in the production. Director Jeffrey Ramos was in WMT’s “Bright Star” last year, and is joined on the production team by another veteran of that show, Brenda Jackson. Don Coluzzi returns as scenic and lighting designer, but Producer Nancy Fitzgerald, Music and Vocal Director Justin Payne and Choreographer Richard Nguyen are all new.