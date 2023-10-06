Eight ways to enjoy the outdoors this fall

45th Annual Pumpkin Run Oct.15: There are few places in the 650 that one associates with “pumpkin” more than the coastal community of Half Moon Bay. Throughout the month of October, gourd-themed events take place in and around the town. The Great Pumpkin Run is a wonderful trail race that offers fantastic Pacific Ocean views. All proceeds benefit Senior Coastsiders, a local nonprofit dedicated to supporting successful aging for Coastside seniors.

Historic Los Altos Bike Tour Oct. 14: Meet at the Los Altos History Museum, bike eight miles around town to see the best historic sites and homes in Los Altos, hear some stories from Los Altan of the Year Gary Hedden, then head back to the Museum for an optional $12 lunch.

We’ve rounded up a few upcoming events that will get your blood pumping, and earn all the pumpkin-spiced treats coming your way — plus some more laid-back ways to enjoy the perfect fall weather.

Autumn is finally here. The Peninsula's temperate climate and proximity to the beautiful Santa Cruz Mountains offer boundless opportunities to get outside and explore the great outdoors. Trail running and biking are among the popular outdoor activities for local residents looking to enjoy the beautiful weather while getting a great workout. If strolling is more your speed, there are also plenty of chances to enjoy the fall weather at a leisurely pace.

Guided Geocache Hike October 14: Join Docent Naturalists Sarah Schoen and Joyce Tang to search for geocaches, or hidden treasures, using supplied GPS units at Los Trancos Preserve. This all-ages activity is an introduction to geocaching and is geared toward the first-time geocacher but all are welcome.

The Djerassi Resident Artists Program is offering guided hikes for nature and art lovers alike through Nov. 26. The program's hike director and volunteers guide groups of up to 20 on a 3.5 mile trek through the 583-acre ranch, stopping by over 40 sculptures. The hikes take place every Sunday.

Orchard Days at Filoli through Oct. 29: Enjoy the bounty of fall in Filoli’s Gentleman’s Orchard, where the jewel-tones of autumn surround live music, spiced cider, and good times spent together. Settle into the walnut grove with a cup of cider from the bar or an autumn treat from the pop-up cafe. Explore the historic trees, learn about harvest celebrations, and find fruitful fall fun every weekend!

Los Altos Wine Stroll Oct. 13: One of the most anticipated events on the Los Altos social calendar is almost here. Tickets are on sale now for this evening stroll through downtown Los Altos, with participants visiting a variety of high-end boutiques, galleries, and retailers while imbibing samples from some of the finest wineries in the area. The perfect date night, or girls’ night out!

Thanksgiving Fundracer Relay Nov. 19: If you are more of a pack runner than a solo strider, check out Pacifica Runner Thanksgiving Fundracer Relay, benefitting the Pacifica Resource Center. Teams of two-to-four adults and youth compete in a four-mile relay. Prizes will be given for best performance and best costume categories.

Woodside Trail Run Nov. 4: Run through the beautiful shaded trails of Huddart and Wunderlich Parks in the foothills of the Santa Cruz Mountains. This is a magical trail run on soft dirt trails, alongside lush ferns and a fairytale forest. Choose from several race distances and prepare for an unforgettable trail race adventure!

Eight ways to enjoy the outdoors this fall

From trail runs and bike rides to orchard strolls, partake in al fresco autumn events throughout the Peninsula