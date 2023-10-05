News

Local residents who have died recently: June Jensen and Marc Toney

by Embarcadero Media staff

Local residents who have died recently include:

June Jensen, 99, a Menlo Park resident and journalist who was once one of the few female city editors at a daily newspaper, met her husband, a longtime San Mateo County coroner, in jail while doing interviews about an arson case, and was one of the organizers of the San Mateo County Council of Democratic Clubs and the Menlo Park Democratic Club, on Sept. 4.

Marc Gambit Toney, 28, a San Francisco resident who grew up in Mountain View, set the school record in pole vault at University of California at Davis, worked as an account executive at SalesForce and loved books, on Sept. 14.

To read the full obituaries, leave remembrances and post photos, go to Lasting Memories at AlmanacNews.com/Obituaries.

