Forecasters expand heat advisory for much of Bay Area and Central Coast through Friday

The National Weather Service has expanded a heat advisory for the Bay Area and Central Coast due to high temperatures and low relative humidity.

Originally in effect for the Bay Area coastline, including San Francisco, the East Bay and the Santa Clara Valley, the advisory issued for Thursday and Friday, Oct. 5 and 6, now includes Santa Cruz County, the Monterey Bay, Carmel Valley and parts of Northern Salinas Valley.

"Forecast highs this afternoon in these areas are expected to be in the 90-95 degree range," weather service officials said.

Temperatures could top out in the low 100s for inland areas, where low humidity will contribute to elevated fire risks, although mild breezes could moderate that somewhat.

In Menlo Park, the forecast called for highs of 90 degrees both days, and in Woodside, a high of 100 is expected on Friday.