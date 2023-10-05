Community briefs: Woodside's Day of the Horse, another closure on 101 and better bike lanes in Menlo Park

Woodside celebrates Day of the Horse

Don't let the name fool you, Woodside's annual Day of the Horse event spans three days, starting with a reception and youth art show Friday evening, Oct. 13. On Saturday, Oct. 14, there's a progressive trail ride from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., followed by an afterparty.

The main event is the family-friendly Horse Fair from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15, featuring free activities ranging from pony rides and face-painting to live music, crafts and demonstrations celebrating all things equine.

The fair takes place at Woodside Town Hall, 2955 Woodside Road. More information is on the Woodside Area Horse Owners (WHOA!) website at whoa94062.org.

-Andrea Gemmet

Menlo Park begins final construction on Middle Avenue bike lanes pilot

The final segment of the Middle Avenue buffered bike lanes pilot project has begun construction in Menlo Park. The construction spans from El Camino Real to University Drive.