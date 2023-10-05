News

Community briefs: Woodside's Day of the Horse, another closure on 101 and better bike lanes in Menlo Park

by Almanac staff

Uploaded: Thu, Oct 5, 2023, 11:28 am 1
Kids brush the horse at the Woodside's Day of the Horse on October 14, 2017. Photo by Natalia Nazarova

Woodside celebrates Day of the Horse

Don't let the name fool you, Woodside's annual Day of the Horse event spans three days, starting with a reception and youth art show Friday evening, Oct. 13. On Saturday, Oct. 14, there's a progressive trail ride from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., followed by an afterparty.

The main event is the family-friendly Horse Fair from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15, featuring free activities ranging from pony rides and face-painting to live music, crafts and demonstrations celebrating all things equine.

The fair takes place at Woodside Town Hall, 2955 Woodside Road. More information is on the Woodside Area Horse Owners (WHOA!) website at whoa94062.org.

-Andrea Gemmet

Menlo Park begins final construction on Middle Avenue bike lanes pilot

The final segment of the Middle Avenue buffered bike lanes pilot project has begun construction in Menlo Park. The construction spans from El Camino Real to University Drive.

The pilot includes buffered bike lanes and the removal of parking spots along Middle Avenue, as well as changes to the frontage of Nealon Park, located at 800 Middle Ave.

U.S. 101 northbound closure Oct. 13-16

All northbound lanes on U.S. Highway 101 are scheduled to be closed starting Friday night, Oct. 13, until 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 16, between Brittan and Whipple avenues in Redwood City for construction on the Cordilleras Creek Bridge, Caltrans announced. This follows the closure of southbound lanes Sept. 29-Oct. 2.

According to Caltrans, the bridge is at the “end of its service life” and will be replaced with a single-span bridge. Residents should avoid the area during the 55-hour closure and use alternate routes. Signs will be set up to direct traffic away from the construction sites.

-Cameron Rebosio

Comments

Dawn1234
Registered user
Menlo Park: Belle Haven
7 hours ago
Dawn1234, Menlo Park: Belle Haven
Registered user
7 hours ago

These bike lanes have led to a crosstown bike commute that carries a much lower level of stress. Thank you for helping make safer space for other road users in this town - now let's talk about more bike racks.

