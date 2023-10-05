Arts briefs: Hiromi's Sonicwonder at Stanford Live, author Oliver Jeffers at Kepler's and more

Los Altos Stage Company presents a show that's all in good fun for a good cause. Its annual "Follies" musical revue takes playful swipes at the state of politics at all levels — from national to local issues — and serves as an important fundraiser for the theater company. This year's edition, dubbed "Follies 2023: The Indictment Excitement Sequel," features a talented local cast performing musical parodies that poke fun at headline-makers. The actors will get a hand from local leaders and politicians, with a different lineup each night taking a turn in the spotlight as guest emcees alongside master of ceremonies Mike Kasperzak. U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo will be the special guest emcee on Oct. 7. The Oct. 6-7 performances also offer pre- and post-show receptions with wine, appetizers, desserts and a silent auction.

Preview Oct. 5, 7 p.m. $85 per person; opening night Oct. 6, 6 p.m., $125 per person; gala performance Oct. 7, 6 p.m., $160 per person. All performances take place at Bus Barn Theater, 97 Hillview Ave., Los Altos. losaltosstage.org.

Oliver Jeffers

Bestselling author and artist Oliver Jeffers comes to Kepler’s to mark the release of his new illustrated book “Begin Again: The Story of How We Got Here and Where We Might Go,” which, according to Kepler’s, shares a history of humanity and ponders where where it might go in the future. Jeffers, who was raised in Belfast, Northern Ireland, is perhaps best known as the illustrator of the children’s books “The Day The Crayons Quit” and “The Day The Crayons Came Home” (written by Drew Daywalt), but he’s also published “How to Catch a Star,” “Lost and Found,” “Here We Are,” and “Once Upon an Alphabet,” among others. At Kepler’s, he’ll offer a presentation, take part in a moderated Q&A and sign books.

Oct. 6, 6 p.m., Kepler’s Books, 1010 El Camino Real #100, Menlo Park. Tickets are $35 and include a copy of “Begin Again.” keplers.org.

FabMo Artisans Market

Rejoice, FabMo fans! After a three-year hiatus, the FabMo Artisans Market is happening again, offering eco-friendly, handcrafted creations from local makers, including everything from pet bandanas to jewelry to one-of-a-kind paper goods and home decor. To be included in the sale, at least 30% of materials used in each item must have been sourced from FabMo. FabMo is a long-running volunteer organization that collects unused designer samples (think wallpaper, carpet, textiles and more) and offers them for sale to be repurposed into treasure rather than trashed. According to FabMo’s website, many tons of materials have been saved from the landfill and transformed into “sometimes weird but always wonderful creations.” Who knows, you may find a great gift — or get inspired to try making something yourself.

Oct. 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Los Altos Community Center, 97 Hillview Ave., Los Altos. fabmo.org.

Dan Bern

Longtime indie-folk-rock favorite Dan Bern returns to Palo Alto for another concert presented by Earthwise Productions. Listeners can look forward to his engaging performance style and trademark mix of intelligent, sometimes humorous songs, covering topics including politics and baseball (we defy any San Francisco Giants fan to listen to “The Sun Shines on McCovey Cove” without tearing up a little). In addition to his many original albums, featuring masterpieces such as “Jerusalem” and “After the Parade,” Bern has also contributed songs to films including “Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story” and “Get Him To The Greek,” and the children’s TV program “The Stinky and Dirty Show,” among many other projects. According to the event listing and Bern’s website, he’ll feature two new songs commissioned by Earthwise especially for the occasion, including one inspired by a Wallace Stegner short story. Bay Area musician Jerry Hannan opens the show.

Oct. 8, 7 p.m., at Mitchell Park Community Center, 3700 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto. Tickets are $17.69. eventbrite.com.